10NEWS
Florida mermaid performer sues sheriff over privacy invasion
State records show a Florida database has been misused by government workers nearly 1,000 times since 2015. That misuse went up last year.
10NEWS
Meet the star country music duo pushing to legalize marijuana in Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Forty miles north of Tampa near a boulevard named in their honor, you can find the 150-acre working ranch that world-renowned country music duo the Bellamy Brothers call home. “It always stayed in the family, and it's been like a magnet through the years,” Howard...
10NEWS
How hot will Florida be in 30 years?
TAMPA, Fla. — Is it hot in here? It is. And, unfortunately, it's only getting hotter. First Street Foundation, an organization aimed at making climate change information more accessible, published a report analyzing extreme heat events across the country to predict how many "extremely hot days" we'll have in 30 years — and the results already have me sweating.
10NEWS
On dry land, this Florida mermaid has a real problem — and it could happen to you, too
State records show a Florida database has been misused by government workers nearly 1,000 times since 2015. That misuse went up last year. From the other side of the glass, underwater performer Whitney Fair’s life might look like it’s all mermaid tails, twirling and blowing kisses. “We have...
10NEWS
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
10NEWS
This Week in Politics: Florida primary just days away; 20 charged with voter fraud; Warren sues DeSantis over suspension
FLORIDA, USA — This week in politics...the Florida primary is just days away, but elections aren't limited to one day anymore. More than a million people have voted early across the state ahead of Tuesday. Early voting comes to an end in most counties Saturday, to see polling locations and what's on your ballot, take a look at our handy voter guide.
10NEWS
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
When we spoke with Dolly Monroe last year, she had a five-year plan to expand her beauty academy across Florida. But one year later, it's already happening!
10NEWS
DC teen set to become one of the nation's youngest pilots | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — We want to wish a happy 17th birthday to D.C. native Christopher Alexander Ballinger. But that's far from the most exciting thing that will happen to him today. Ballinger will become one of the youngest licensed private pilots in the United States thanks to an Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program. The program was created to inspire and encourage youth toward aviation careers.
10NEWS
New study shows red tide can make certain people sicker than others
SARASOTA, Fla. — A new study is giving more insight into just how bad red tide can affect your health, especially if you have asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome or are prone to migraines. Researchers at the Roskamp Institute say they found people in the southwest Florida region have been...
10NEWS
Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
