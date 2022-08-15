ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How hot will Florida be in 30 years?

TAMPA, Fla. — Is it hot in here? It is. And, unfortunately, it's only getting hotter. First Street Foundation, an organization aimed at making climate change information more accessible, published a report analyzing extreme heat events across the country to predict how many "extremely hot days" we'll have in 30 years — and the results already have me sweating.
10NEWS

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
10NEWS

This Week in Politics: Florida primary just days away; 20 charged with voter fraud; Warren sues DeSantis over suspension

FLORIDA, USA — This week in politics...the Florida primary is just days away, but elections aren't limited to one day anymore. More than a million people have voted early across the state ahead of Tuesday. Early voting comes to an end in most counties Saturday, to see polling locations and what's on your ballot, take a look at our handy voter guide.
10NEWS

DC teen set to become one of the nation's youngest pilots | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — We want to wish a happy 17th birthday to D.C. native Christopher Alexander Ballinger. But that's far from the most exciting thing that will happen to him today. Ballinger will become one of the youngest licensed private pilots in the United States thanks to an Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program. The program was created to inspire and encourage youth toward aviation careers.
10NEWS

Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
