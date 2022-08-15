President Trump declassified every single document pertaining to Russiagate, Hillary Clinton emails, and Operation Fast & Furious. Could that be why the raid at Mar-A-Lago happened? Perhaps that and the fact that they don’t want Trump to run in 2024. As evidenced by his endorsements in the Republican primaries and his winning 70% of the straw poll at CPAC - Trump is definitely a force to be reckoned with 👊. 🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸
So sad. The department that is paid by the American People, refuses to work for the People. They are a Part of the Democratic Party 100 %. Refusing to act with sound knowledge of the Scale of Justice and the meaning of blind fold across the Ladies eyes!!!!!! Falsehoods and lies have a very short life , in Both Parties🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⏳⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️
The FBI has been compromised they have been compromised for over 6 years now They are now being used by the democrats as Brown shirts no different from what Hitler did. The governor of Florida has suspended any FBI activity in the state if any FBI agents are seen performing law enforcement duties they are to be arrested on site every state needs to adopt the same thing.
