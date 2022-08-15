Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares a Sweet Baby Bump Photo
"I'm not sure what's bigger, my boobs or my belly," the Southern Charm mom said of this throwback pregnancy pic. Madison LeCroy is looking back on her pregnancy with a sweet throwback photo. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to post a precious snapshot from when she was pregnant with her now 9-year-old son, Hudson.
bravotv.com
Erika Jayne Shows Exactly What’s in Her Fridge
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a look at what she has stocked in her refrigerator. In recent months, Erika Jayne has shown different parts of her “adorable” home (check it out in the video above), but on August 15, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member offered a new look at her kitchen — and she couldn’t help but laugh.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Stacia Is Shocked at Nate's Apartment in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight star Stacia is in for a shock when she sees where her new husband Nate lives for the first time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the "uncomfortably clean" newlywed comes face-to-face with a bachelor pad like she's never seen before.
bravotv.com
Emily Simpson Shares a Look at Her Home Renovation: “It Will Be Amazing”
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has some major home changes in the works. Emily Simpson is continuing to transform her home. In January, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed her incredibly organized pantry and kids’ playroom, and six months later, she showed off the house’s newly painted fireplaces. More recently, Emily shared a look at the renovation happening in the house, and as she declared, “It will be amazing.”
'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Reveals Trolls Get To Her When 'She's Not Feeling The Greatest': 'Don't Go There'
Even though Kathryn Dennis has been in the spotlight for some time, she admitted that fame isn't always easy. The star has been through of lot of ups and downs in her life, including fighting for custody of her two kids whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel, but she's learned to embrace the bumps along the way. "Honestly I was 21 right out of college. I had no concept of what a reality show really was or what was going on around me. Yes, there were cameras, but we were drinking and having fun," the 31-year-old said on David...
SheKnows
Look at What Happened When General Hospital’s Laura Wright Asked Wes Ramsey to Take Her Picture — Plus, the All-Time Best From Her Photo Shoots
Even a simple task can lead to very funny business. You know how there are some people who can make you laugh without even trying? Wes Ramsey would appear to be one of those people for his girlfriend and former castmate, Laura Wright. Earlier this week, the General Hospital leading...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dispel Breakup Rumors in Coordinating Cotton Candy Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially put breakup rumors to rest via an eye-popping street style moment. The fiancés were photographed in Los Angeles yesterday, looking as loved up as ever in coordinating cotton candy outfits. The Jennifer's Body actress packed a punch in an ab-baring baby...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Family Album With Daughter Grace: Photos
Bindi Irwin’s baby! Steve Irwin’s daughter became a mom in May 2021, welcoming daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell — and the family of three are too cute. The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum started dating the Florida native in 2013, and Powell popped the question six years later. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ […]
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
A video surfaced of Anne Heche coming out of a body bag just a little bit prior to her death. The video sparked conversation on social media.
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Antonio Banderas, 62, Cozies Up To His GF Nicole Kempel, 40, On Romantic Gala Date Night
Date night! Antonio Banderas smiled alongside his girlfriend Nicole Kempel as the couple arrived on the red carpet for a gala event in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, August 14. Nicole, 40, leaned in close to Antonio, 62, as they both smiled for the photo at the Starlite Gala, which benefits the Marbella-based organization.
Elite Daily
How Bodies Bodies Bodies Covered All Pete Davidson's Tattoos (And Why)
Mark my words, there will be history books that focus specifically on Pete Davidson’s tattoo collection. Among the ink across his body rests an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “SHAOLIN” (an ode to his hometown of Staten Island) written across his stomach, plus multiple remnants of his past relationships with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and former flame Kim Kardashian; the pair reportedly broke up earlier this month. Though he’s no stranger to the tattoo removal process, you know that ink (let alone branding) never *truly* goes away. Yet the makeup department on the set of his new slasher movie, Bodies Bodies Bodies, covered up Davidson’s tattoos almost seamlessly. What is this sorcery?
bravotv.com
Austen Reveals He Hung Out with Ciara in Charleston and “One Thing Led to Another”
Plus, we have another unexpected Southern Charm relationship update in this first look at the August 18 episode. Just when you thought the never-ending saga of Austen Kroll’s love life couldn’t get any more complicated... (re-)enter, Ciara Miller. As fans will recall, Austen and Ciara have a history that dates back to events that took place during Winter House’s Season 1 and then on Summer House’s Season 6.
Elle
Kim Kardashian Makes 'After Boat Hair' Look So Chic In Make-Up Free Selfie
If you've not been on Instagram (or TikTok, for that matter) within the last 24 hours, you may be none the wiser to Kim Kardashian's Idaho lake weekend that she has taken with her daughter, North West. Of course, as one does, Kim documented the days' adventures on her IG story, including a super impressive video of her wakeboarding.
ABC News
Rex Linn joins girlfriend Reba McEntire on 'Big Sky' season 3
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn will be co-stars in the next season of "Big Sky." Linn has joined the cast of the ABC drama as a recurring guest star for season 3, which is subtitled "Deadly Trails." He'll play Buck Barnes, the husband of McEntire's character Sunny Barnes.
RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reacts To Melissa Gorga Not Attending Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
Cynthia Bailey revealed she had an amazing time at Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6, but she was “surprised” to not see Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, in attendance. During an appearance on HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!, the RHOA alum, who was promoting her Aug. 16 appearance on E!’s Celebrity Beef with Todd Bridges, gushed over Teresa’s extravagant wedding. And since she got to know both Teresa and Melissa on the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, we had to know what she thought of their latest drama.
