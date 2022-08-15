Read full article on original website
DNR’s next round of state park infrastructure projects includes more than $108 million in ARPA investments
Those who regularly spend time in Michigan state parks, trails and waterways know there is a lot to love: beautiful, natural spaces, room to roam, historic sites and so much more. With the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ second round of infrastructure projects starting to take shape, there is even more to look forward to – courtesy of record-breaking federal funding.
Four Rebuilding Our Bridges Projects Completed as State Continues to Fix Roads and Bridges
Governor Whitmer Announces Four Rebuilding Our Bridges Projects Completed as the State Continues to Fix Roads and Bridges at a Record Pace. In 2022, Gov. Whitmer is making the largest infrastructure investment in Michigan’s history. LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the completion of four bridge projects...
Governor Whitmer Continues Budget Tour in the Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her visit to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to highlight her fourth balanced, bipartisan budget that does not raise taxes by a dime, pays down billions in debt, and delivers on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to families in the UP and every region of the state.
Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions
LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Manufactured Housing Commission, Michigan Residential Builders and Maintenance & Alteration Contractors Board, Commission on Services to the Aging, Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan Wildlife Council, Education Commission of the States, and the State Land Bank Authority.
MDHHS provides update on state E. Coli investigation
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is issuing an updated public health alert regarding additional illnesses of shiga toxin producing Escherichia coli (STEC) across the state associated with the multi-state outbreak. Michigan currently has 43 confirmedE. coli O157 cases matched with the outbreak strain. The illness onset...
Whitmer Approves State Emergency Funding for Mecosta County to Cover Flood Response Efforts
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer approved $750,000 in assistance for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids following a severe thunderstorm and flooding in May. The funds were made available through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used to provide state assistance in coping with a disaster or emergency where local efforts have been exhausted.
MDOT Blue Water Bridge tolling system upgrades to begin Aug. 20
PORT HURON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Blue Water Bridge (BWB) is alerting customers that it plans to upgrade tolling software for eastbound BWB customers on Aug. 20. Over time, BWB will discontinue the current cards and transition to 6C RFID windshield tags that are automatically read...
“Create Your Calm” campaign seeks to defuse emotions, enhance learning in K-12 classrooms
As students and teachers across the state head back into K-12 classrooms this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ (MDHHS) Stay Well program is offering educational tools and resources to help create and maintain a calm learning environment. Among the free tools available are child-friendly “Create...
