All three Monroe County high schools have been putting in the work this month in anticipation of the fall football season. Preseason competition begins on Thursday, Aug. 18, with the regular season set to kick off the following week. Marathon and Coral Shores have opted to play as independent schools, enabling them to match up with schools of similar size and talent without traveling halfway up the state. The teams will face one another in October at Coral Shores. Key West has been reclassified as a 2S school, which denotes a suburban division, creating a challenge in scheduling. Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach schools are classified as metro schools, making any team within a five-hour drive of the Conchs’ home a non-district game. Despite changes in divisions, coaches and playstyle, one thing remains rock solid here in the Keys: We love our football teams!

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO