AUG. 23 PRIMARY WILL ELECT NEXT COUNTY COMMISSIONER FOR DISTRICT 5 – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Two Republicans are vying for the Monroe County Commission’s District 5 seat representing Tavernier through Ocean Reef. Holly Merrill Raschein, who was chosen by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the seat after the death of then-commissioner Mike Forster, squares off against Key Largo resident Jose Peixoto, who’s previously ran for Congress, Florida House and county commission. The winner of the Aug. 23 primary will go on to take the commission seat.
3 KEY COLONY BEACH COUNCIL CANDIDATES VYING FOR 2 OPEN SEATS – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
The Key Colony Beach City Commission race will leave out just one candidate, as three have qualified to vie for the two open seats on the commission. Incumbent Secretary-Treasurer John DeNeale commissioner Beth Ramsay-Vickrey will seek re-election along with current code enforcement board member Freddie Foster. The four-year term carries an annual salary of $13,604.13 ($16,735 if any eventually become mayor). We asked each candidate four questions to answer in 100 words or less. Selected responses are below, along with full answers at keysweekly.com.
PLANNING DIRECTOR: ISLAMORADA’S LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS ‘CUMBERSOME’ & ‘COMPLICATED’
Cumbersome and complicated: Those were the words Planning Director Dan Gulizio provided to the Islamorada dais regarding the village’s current land development regulations. Gulizio, who’s been with the village for eight months, provided an in-depth presentation regarding Islamorada’s land use policy during an Aug. 15 special meeting inside Founders Park Community Center. Similar to his presentation in June on the building permit allocation system, Gulizio revisited demographic statistics in the state, county and village. He noted there are 1,102 people per square mile in the village, compared to 406 people per square mile in the state.
DIVE REPORT: EXPLORE THE REEFS, SANDBAR & NEST KEY BEFORE SUMMER WINDS DOWN
Well, we finally experienced some calm seas this past. It seems like forever since we had the trifecta with great visibility, no current and calm seas. But it’s here. Get out there and take advantage of it. Looks like the wind will cooperate for at least the next week.
THIS WEEKEND: GRAND OPENING SET FOR MARATHON’S ROTARY PARK
The city of Marathon will hold a grand opening of the Marathon Rotary Park playground on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Marathon families are encouraged to attend the festivities to include a ribbon cutting, drinks, cake and more. The new playground was built by hundreds of local volunteers and...
SPORTS WRAP, AUG. 18: PREVIEWING THE FALL FOOTBALL SEASON
All three Monroe County high schools have been putting in the work this month in anticipation of the fall football season. Preseason competition begins on Thursday, Aug. 18, with the regular season set to kick off the following week. Marathon and Coral Shores have opted to play as independent schools, enabling them to match up with schools of similar size and talent without traveling halfway up the state. The teams will face one another in October at Coral Shores. Key West has been reclassified as a 2S school, which denotes a suburban division, creating a challenge in scheduling. Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach schools are classified as metro schools, making any team within a five-hour drive of the Conchs’ home a non-district game. Despite changes in divisions, coaches and playstyle, one thing remains rock solid here in the Keys: We love our football teams!
