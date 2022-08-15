ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sloan-Duke Bootcamp for Graduate Fellowships and Applications

Duke University Graduate Fellowship and Application Boot Camp. Each fall, the Graduate Fellowship and Application Boot Camp brings to Duke undergraduates from underrepresented backgrounds in STEM. The Boot Camp will encourage participants to think critically about their research interests and skills, provide practical strategies for the graduate admissions process, and introduce participants to Duke’s STEM graduate programs.
Duke Tutoring Programs Back In-Person

AmeriCorps programs are back in-person after two years of remote engagement. Duke’s AmeriCorps-funded early childhood and K-12 tutoring programs will be in-person during the 2022-2023 school year after two years of remote engagement due to the pandemic. The programs include Jumpstart PreK tutoring, American Reads, and America Counts school-based tutoring. Duke College Advising Corps, a high school counseling program returned to in-person last year. Learn more about each program below or visit their program page for details.
