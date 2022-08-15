AmeriCorps programs are back in-person after two years of remote engagement. Duke’s AmeriCorps-funded early childhood and K-12 tutoring programs will be in-person during the 2022-2023 school year after two years of remote engagement due to the pandemic. The programs include Jumpstart PreK tutoring, American Reads, and America Counts school-based tutoring. Duke College Advising Corps, a high school counseling program returned to in-person last year. Learn more about each program below or visit their program page for details.

