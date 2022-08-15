The circular face of a 380-ton machine looked a little too clean for the work it was being commissioned to do on a hot July morning. Soon, its cheery-blue façade would be plunged 100 feet beneath the Earth’s surface, where the giant earthworm-shaped contraption will spend months eating its way through the dirt beneath the city of Alexandria, Va., leaving a water-holding tunnel in its wake.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 23 DAYS AGO