Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
County-Run Park Proposed to Save Greenbury Point from USNA Golf Course Plan
After information first leaked that The U.S. Naval Academy Golf Association (NAGA) and Athletic Association and proposed a second golf course at Greenbury Point in Annapolis, there was immediate backlash from conservationists and community members who use Greenbury Point’s trails for hiking, dog-walking, and enjoying Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and Chesapeake Bay views.
Historic Black Beaches of Annapolis Preserved as Park
The last remaining parcel of Annapolis’s once-famous Black beach resorts is being saved—and turned into a park commemorating its cultural significant in a time of segregation and offering access to all. Last week representatives from federal, Maryland and Anne Arundel County organizations signed papers turning over a 5-acre...
Annapolis, Maryland
Located where the Bay meets the Severn River, just south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Established in 1649 and incorporated as a city in 1708. One of the first cities to be named a National Historic Landmark District. Home of the world’s original in-water sailboat and powerboat shows, held each...
$23 Million Influx of Funds for Md. Offshore Wind Workforce
The growing offshore wind industry in the Chesapeake region is building up its workforce thanks to a new $22.9 million federal grant for a program to be based in Baltimore. The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the Maryland Department of Labor to start a new apprenticeship program known as Maryland Works for Wind.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Support Bay’s Bivalves on National Oyster Weekend
It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
VIDEO: Waterspout-Turned-Tornado Rips Through Smith Island
Severe thunderstorms hit much of the Chesapeake Bay region Thursday night, causing widespread power outages and wicked lightning. Near the White House in Washington, D.C., four people were in critical condition after being struck by lightning. One of the hardest-hit areas in the storms was Smith Island. At its vulnerable,...
Massive Alexandria Tunnel Machine to Save Potomac from Sewage Problems
The circular face of a 380-ton machine looked a little too clean for the work it was being commissioned to do on a hot July morning. Soon, its cheery-blue façade would be plunged 100 feet beneath the Earth’s surface, where the giant earthworm-shaped contraption will spend months eating its way through the dirt beneath the city of Alexandria, Va., leaving a water-holding tunnel in its wake.
Police Investigate Fatal Bohemia River Boat Explosion
An explosion rocked a powerboat on the Bohemia River Saturday night, costing a 69-year-old man his life. Now, criminal investigators are asking for eyewitnesses to come forward. Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) tell Bay Bulletin the vessel had “some type of explosion which resulted in a fire on the vessel”...
Md. Native, Boat Designer to be Inducted into Sailing Hall of Fame
Doris Colgate, the president and co-owner of the Offshore Sailing School who hails from Maryland, was recently announced as an inductee into the 2022 class of the Sailing Hall of Fame. Colgate has been an institution in the world of sailing education for over 50 years, teaching over 150,000 sailors...
Southern Md. Mourns Builder of Skipjacks, Bay’s Last Buyboat
Prolific Southern Maryland skipjack builder captain Francis R. Goddard of Piney Point, Md. passed away on July 13. Goddard built over 150 boats in his lifetime but he is most noted for the two skipjacks he built. In 1979, he built the 56-foot sailing skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s (which today sails from Calvert Marine Museum) and in 1984 the 56-foot skipjack Connie Francis.
16 Md. Counties Support Possible “Bayways Crossing Ferry”, Feasibility Study Underway
It’s an idea that could ease traffic and boost tourism at the same time: a network of 40-50-passenger ferries making stops at different Bay ports. Right now it’s just a concept, but it’s gaining traction with grant money for a study and support from several waterfront towns.
