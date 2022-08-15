ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

County-Run Park Proposed to Save Greenbury Point from USNA Golf Course Plan

After information first leaked that The U.S. Naval Academy Golf Association (NAGA) and Athletic Association and proposed a second golf course at Greenbury Point in Annapolis, there was immediate backlash from conservationists and community members who use Greenbury Point’s trails for hiking, dog-walking, and enjoying Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and Chesapeake Bay views.
Historic Black Beaches of Annapolis Preserved as Park

The last remaining parcel of Annapolis’s once-famous Black beach resorts is being saved—and turned into a park commemorating its cultural significant in a time of segregation and offering access to all. Last week representatives from federal, Maryland and Anne Arundel County organizations signed papers turning over a 5-acre...
Annapolis, Maryland

Located where the Bay meets the Severn River, just south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Established in 1649 and incorporated as a city in 1708. One of the first cities to be named a National Historic Landmark District. Home of the world’s original in-water sailboat and powerboat shows, held each...
$23 Million Influx of Funds for Md. Offshore Wind Workforce

The growing offshore wind industry in the Chesapeake region is building up its workforce thanks to a new $22.9 million federal grant for a program to be based in Baltimore. The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the Maryland Department of Labor to start a new apprenticeship program known as Maryland Works for Wind.
Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Support Bay’s Bivalves on National Oyster Weekend

It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
Massive Alexandria Tunnel Machine to Save Potomac from Sewage Problems

The circular face of a 380-ton machine looked a little too clean for the work it was being commissioned to do on a hot July morning. Soon, its cheery-blue façade would be plunged 100 feet beneath the Earth’s surface, where the giant earthworm-shaped contraption will spend months eating its way through the dirt beneath the city of Alexandria, Va., leaving a water-holding tunnel in its wake.
Southern Md. Mourns Builder of Skipjacks, Bay’s Last Buyboat

Prolific Southern Maryland skipjack builder captain Francis R. Goddard of Piney Point, Md. passed away on July 13. Goddard built over 150 boats in his lifetime but he is most noted for the two skipjacks he built. In 1979, he built the 56-foot sailing skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s (which today sails from Calvert Marine Museum) and in 1984 the 56-foot skipjack Connie Francis.
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

