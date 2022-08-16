ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council approves calling for $90.4 million bond election

The College Station City Council unanimously approved calling for a $90.4 million bond election that includes five propositions regarding fire safety improvements, transportation, sports and tourism, and park and pool improvements. During a special meeting Wednesday, City Manager Bryan Woods gave the council a breakdown of how the five propositions...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County schools start school year with celebrations, a focus on safety

One constant among Brazos County teachers and administrators who saw the 2022-23 school year begin over the last couple weeks was the excitement of welcoming students back to campus. Area private schools, charter schools and public school districts began their academic year over the last two weeks. Students in the Navasota school district will return on Monday.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

More registration fees are unacceptable

Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Bryan, TX
Business
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $351,460

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Fall 2022 move-in!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building

Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,217

Reece Homes much loved "Annie" plan comes to Greenbrier! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is packed full of amenities! Homes entryway opens to bedrooms, full bathroom, and study! Living and dining area showcases abundant natural light and a gorgeous vaulted ceiling! Functional U-shaped kitchen features a large island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and custom design features! Reece Homes signature mudroom features a built in study nook, adjacent to homes game room! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and master bathroom features split double vanities, large garden tub, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower! Master bath opens to a walk-in closet, which also connects to homes laundry room. Step out onto the vaulted back patio, the perfect launchpad for all outdoor activities! Design features include; Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops, Shiplap Accents, Champagne Bronze Hardware, Vaulted Ceiling, Custom Cabinetry and Gas Cooktop along with GE Stainless Steel Appliances!
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The School Board
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Aug. 19

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Celebrate the Arts, an evening of dinner, dueling pianos and awards for champions of the arts. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive in College Station. facebook.com/BVArts. Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party, 5 p.m.,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan drops matches:

Bryan dropped three matches in pool play at the Fraulen Volleyfest in New Braunfels on Friday. The Lady Vikings lost to Fort Bend Austin 25-21 25-23; Arlington 22-25, 25-20, 25-21; and Katy 25-17, 21. Brenham also lost its pool games to New Braunfels Canyon 25-11, 25-14; Lake Travis 25-17, 25-14;...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur semifinals

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett continued his march through a tough draw in the 122nd U.S. Amateur by defeating Stewart Hagestad 3-and-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals. Bennett, the No. 3 player in the world amateur ranking, has defeated four top 30 players this week...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Consol, Rudder and College Station end preseason with final scrimmages

Brazos Valley high school football teams had their final tune-ups last week for opening the season as Bryan, A&M Consolidated, Rudder and College Station took part in scrimmages. College Station was scheduled to scrimmage Pearland on Thursday, but after arriving the Cougars were greeted by lightning and rain. The bad...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M's Bennett advances to finals

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking, this one Saturday getting him into the U.S. Amateur championship match with a 1-up victory over Dylan Menante. All five of Bennett’s matches at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder wins Bronze; CS places 5th; Consol splits; Bryan falls

Rudder wins Bronze at Bastrop: The Rudder volleyball team won a trio of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Saturday to claim first place in the Bronze division. The Lady Rangers defeated London 25-23, 16-25, 27-25; Del Valle 25-12, 25-16; and Round Rock McNeil 13-25, 25-27, 25-15. Rudder (17-4)...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Ferro 65th Anniversary

Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy