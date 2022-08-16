Read full article on original website
Texas A&M researchers report low unemployment rate and increase in non-farm employment
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the August Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy is doing well with low unemployment rates and an increase in non-farm employment. “If you consider the total picture up to last month, the local economy is doing well,”...
College Station City Council approves calling for $90.4 million bond election
The College Station City Council unanimously approved calling for a $90.4 million bond election that includes five propositions regarding fire safety improvements, transportation, sports and tourism, and park and pool improvements. During a special meeting Wednesday, City Manager Bryan Woods gave the council a breakdown of how the five propositions...
Brazos County schools start school year with celebrations, a focus on safety
One constant among Brazos County teachers and administrators who saw the 2022-23 school year begin over the last couple weeks was the excitement of welcoming students back to campus. Area private schools, charter schools and public school districts began their academic year over the last two weeks. Students in the Navasota school district will return on Monday.
More registration fees are unacceptable
Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers.
Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building
Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.
Brazos Valley sees much-needed rainfall Thursday after months of hot, dry conditions
Thursday brought a sight many in the Brazos Valley have been waiting months to see: rain. The storms accompanying a front moving through the area were some of the first widespread rainmakers since summer began. The amounts ranged from a quarter of an inch at Easterwood Airport to more than...
Calendar for Friday, Aug. 19
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Celebrate the Arts, an evening of dinner, dueling pianos and awards for champions of the arts. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive in College Station. facebook.com/BVArts. Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party, 5 p.m.,...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
College Station wins its pool; Consol drops 3; Cameron, Lexington each go 1-2
College Station was able to win a pair of three-set matches to capture Pool 3 in Friday’s action at the Pflugerville ISD VolleyPfest tournament on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated host Pflugerville Weiss 26-24, 16-25, 25-18; Abilene 25-10, 25-6; and Katy Jordan 25-21, 10-25, 25-17. A&M Consolidated lost a...
Bryan drops matches:
Bryan dropped three matches in pool play at the Fraulen Volleyfest in New Braunfels on Friday. The Lady Vikings lost to Fort Bend Austin 25-21 25-23; Arlington 22-25, 25-20, 25-21; and Katy 25-17, 21. Brenham also lost its pool games to New Braunfels Canyon 25-11, 25-14; Lake Travis 25-17, 25-14;...
Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur semifinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett continued his march through a tough draw in the 122nd U.S. Amateur by defeating Stewart Hagestad 3-and-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals. Bennett, the No. 3 player in the world amateur ranking, has defeated four top 30 players this week...
Consol, Rudder and College Station end preseason with final scrimmages
Brazos Valley high school football teams had their final tune-ups last week for opening the season as Bryan, A&M Consolidated, Rudder and College Station took part in scrimmages. College Station was scheduled to scrimmage Pearland on Thursday, but after arriving the Cougars were greeted by lightning and rain. The bad...
A&M's Bennett advances to finals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking, this one Saturday getting him into the U.S. Amateur championship match with a 1-up victory over Dylan Menante. All five of Bennett’s matches at...
Rudder wins Bronze; CS places 5th; Consol splits; Bryan falls
Rudder wins Bronze at Bastrop: The Rudder volleyball team won a trio of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Saturday to claim first place in the Bronze division. The Lady Rangers defeated London 25-23, 16-25, 27-25; Del Valle 25-12, 25-16; and Round Rock McNeil 13-25, 25-27, 25-15. Rudder (17-4)...
Ferro 65th Anniversary
Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
