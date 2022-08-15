The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single commercial vehicle injury crash on I75 southbound on the ramp to I80 (Ohio Turnpike) in Wood County. Troopers on scene have reported that 3 lanes of travel have been restricted on the southbound ramp from I75 to the Ohio Turnpike. No HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash. We are asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area. A detour has not been set up at this time. We will provide updates as needed.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO