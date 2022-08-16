Read full article on original website
WSFA
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
alabamanews.net
Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma
Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
alabamanews.net
New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference
A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Harassing communications was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 7. • Domestic violence was reported on...
WSFA
‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Operation Round Up awards grants to local organizations
GREENVILLE, ALABAMA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center, Greenville Police Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department. The Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (BCCAC) is a non-profit organization that has provided services to Butler, Crenshaw...
elmoreautauganews.com
WANTED: US Marshals seek Pierre Vonta Provo; Could be in Montgomery Area
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for the location of Fugitive Pierre Vonta Provo. Provo is described as a black male, 5’9 ft.in height, weighing approximately 140 lbs. Pierre Vonta Provo is wanted for the charge...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
elmoreautauganews.com
A Week of Action Against Violent Crime – Clartyra Baker Captured by U.S. Marshals
U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. As Central Alabama CrimeStoppers continues to work with local law enforcement during, A Week of Action Against Violent Crime, the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of Clartyra Baker, 27, who was wanted for Probation Revocation on the charge of Assault 2nd. She is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement.
WSFA
1 injured in Hope Hull shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vista Del Verde Drive, just off of Interstate 65. Deputies responded to the area on call of...
selmasun.com
Registration open for SHS Saints Virtual Academy
Registration is open for Selma City Schools' (SCS) Saints Virtual Academy for students in grades 6-12. Students in the regional area are also welcome to apply, SCS says. To register, see this link. For more information, call 334-349-5668 or 334-419-1299.
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
alabamanews.net
West And South Montgomery Tour Highlights Sites for Development & Revitalization
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and other city officials have been discussing the revitalization and development of parts of Montgomery for some time. He gathered local experts for a tour of these areas to begin making plans for change. As the tour bus drove around parts of West and South Montgomery,...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses
A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
wvua23.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons...
WSFA
5 cold case homicides revisited by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is focusing new attention of five cold case homicides in hopes someone can help solve the crimes. Each day over the last week, CrimeStoppers has showcased a different case in what it calls “A Week of Action Against Violent Crime.”. Each case...
