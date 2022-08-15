Read full article on original website
Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette
2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival is Oct. 8, 2022
LAWRENCEVILLE - The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at the Brunswick County Airport, 77 Airport Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Past festivals have drawn crowds estimated between 8,000 and 10,000. The Brunswick Stew Cook-off will be held. For more information...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
School personnel report approved
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County School Board approved six request to leave employment at the August 8, 2022 meeting: Tiffany Dixon, Teacher, Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary School, May 31, 2022; Charles Clary, Teacher, Russell Middle School, Aug. 8, 2022; Angela Epperson, Bookkeeper, Totaro Elementary School, July 28, 2022; Ashley Chatlin, Paraprofessional, TOT, May 31, 2022; LaShawn Dunn, Guidance Records Clerk, RMS, Aug. 12, 2022; Tasia Moseley, Paraprofessional, ROS, Aug. 8, 2022.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Dr. D
It was great to see both of our local high-school teams in scrimmage action on the gridiron last week as Mecklenburg County and Brunswick County both took the field for the first time this season. Mecklenburg was on the road Thursday for the program’s first ever scrimmage at Dan River...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
RAM Returning to Emporia
On Aug. 21-22, the Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinics will return to Greensville County High School after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. RAM organizers are currently seeking general support volunteers for the medical clinics. Volunteers will offer free dental, vision, and medical care to clinic patients. The patients are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification cards are required to use the services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswicktimes Gazette
It’s back to school time
Brunswick County Public Schools students returned to school on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Teachers and staff returned on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. At the August meeting of the Brunswick County School Board on Monday, Aug. 8, Dr. Kristy Somerville-Midgette said the first day of school went well but there were some delays related to transportation. Be mindful of school buses being back on the road – they are transporting precious “cargo”. (Stacy Newell/Brunswick County Public Schools) See more photos in the Aug. 17, 2022 edition of the Brunswick times-Gazette)
Brunswicktimes Gazette
BDYL Registration is Aug. 27
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick Dixie Youth League will hold in-person registration for Fall Ball at the ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parents can also use the registration link on the Brunswick Dixie Youth League Facebook page. The cost is $35 per player. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Possession of a controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
Comments / 0