starvedrock.media
Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity
(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
starvedrock.media
Sen. Durbin still thinks Illinois is growing, hasn’t heard back from Census
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats still haven’t heard back from the U.S. Census about their request to revise the state’s population upwards. Republicans say it’s clear the state has lost population. Decennial U.S. Census numbers show Illinois lost people and the state's population dropped to...
starvedrock.media
Still no prosecution of Pritzker-connected work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Despite Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s insistence that his office “referred” a politically sensitive allegation of workers' compensation fraud to an appellate prosecutor, no such order has been issued by a court. Jenny Thornley faces criminal charges alleging overtime fraud from her...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
starvedrock.media
Counties with the most super commuters in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Truth in Accounting: Illinois' improved credit rating could lead to more borrowing
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has touted Illinois' improved credit rating while in office. However, an accounting expert with a government watchdog says that rating has little to do with a state's financial condition. A report by Truth in Accounting highlights Illinois' credit rating upgrade from Moody...
starvedrock.media
La Salle man arrested on controlled substance warrant
A La Salle man has been arrested and he'll need big money to bail out. On Friday afternoon, a deputy went to a residence in the 400 block of Joliet in La Salle. 38-year old Samuel Guerrero was taken into custody on a delivery of a controlled substance warrant. Guerrero is in the county jail on $500,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply.
starvedrock.media
Carus Chemical announces multi-million dollar investment
A long-time La Salle business announced Friday a multi-million dollar expansion. Before area lawmakers and leaders, Carus LLC revealed plans for a $20 million dollar expansion of its La Salle manufacturing facility. A Carus release said construction has already begun to modernize and add to production capacity. Present for the...
starvedrock.media
Wrong-way driver causes crash near La Salle Saturday
There were injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near La Salle Saturday night. State Police say one vehicle was northbound …....in the southbound lanes of I-39 around 7:15pm. The wrong-way driver struck two other vehicles in the vicinity of the Abe Lincoln Bridge. The affected lanes were shutdown for one...
starvedrock.media
East St. Louis man charged with murder of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights woman. Camesha McCline, 33, was killed April 20. She was found by police about 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis.
