starvedrock.media

Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity

(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
OHIO STATE
starvedrock.media

Still no prosecution of Pritzker-connected work comp fraud allegations

(The Center Square) – Despite Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s insistence that his office “referred” a politically sensitive allegation of workers' compensation fraud to an appellate prosecutor, no such order has been issued by a court. Jenny Thornley faces criminal charges alleging overtime fraud from her...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn

U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle man arrested on controlled substance warrant

A La Salle man has been arrested and he'll need big money to bail out. On Friday afternoon, a deputy went to a residence in the 400 block of Joliet in La Salle. 38-year old Samuel Guerrero was taken into custody on a delivery of a controlled substance warrant. Guerrero is in the county jail on $500,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply.
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Carus Chemical announces multi-million dollar investment

A long-time La Salle business announced Friday a multi-million dollar expansion. Before area lawmakers and leaders, Carus LLC revealed plans for a $20 million dollar expansion of its La Salle manufacturing facility. A Carus release said construction has already begun to modernize and add to production capacity. Present for the...
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Wrong-way driver causes crash near La Salle Saturday

There were injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near La Salle Saturday night. State Police say one vehicle was northbound …....in the southbound lanes of I-39 around 7:15pm. The wrong-way driver struck two other vehicles in the vicinity of the Abe Lincoln Bridge. The affected lanes were shutdown for one...
LASALLE, IL

