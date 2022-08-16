A La Salle man has been arrested and he'll need big money to bail out. On Friday afternoon, a deputy went to a residence in the 400 block of Joliet in La Salle. 38-year old Samuel Guerrero was taken into custody on a delivery of a controlled substance warrant. Guerrero is in the county jail on $500,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO