Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH.
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in Ohio
5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, whose phone flew out of his pocket during a recent slide into third base, was suspended for one game for violating MLB's electronic device policy, the league said. MLB announced the suspension Tuesday and Castro was set to serve the suspension...
Reds receive devastating Joey Votto injury update
Joey Votto is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his rotator cuff on Friday, per Reds beat writer Bobby Nightengale. The Cincinnati Reds are already out of contention, but Votto is a fan-favorite who will be missed for the remainder of the 2022 season. Votto is a career-long Reds’ star who’s made 6 All-Star teams during […] The post Reds receive devastating Joey Votto injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years
The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.
NBC Sports
Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0
CINCINNATI – Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Dominguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday. Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second when Alejo...
Yardbarker
Cal Raleigh homers twice as Mariners beat Angels
Cal Raleigh homered twice and Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker also went deep as the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-7 victory Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, hit a two-run shot to center...
numberfire.com
Joey Votto joining Reds' bench Wednesday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Votto has gone 0-for-21 with one walk and five strikeouts over his last five games. Matt Reynolds will fill in as the Reds' first baseman and cleanup batter.
numberfire.com
Reds place Donovan Solano on paternity leave
The Cincinnati Reds placed infielder Donovan Solano on the paternity leave list. Solano could return for Wednesday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he will likely be out until the Reds' weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds recalled outfielder TJ Friedl from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday in a corresponding roster move, and he will start in left field and hit seventh versus Phillies' right-hander Kyle Gibson. Jake Fraley will replace Solano as Cincinnati's designated hitter.
Is Chase Field showing its age? And if it is, do the Diamondbacks care?
Like any other 24-year-old building that hasn’t undergone major renovation, Chase Field has shown its age this season. The retractable roof hasn’t worked as intended all summer. Multiple lights on the out-of-town scoreboards have been burned out for years. There have been issues with elevators and escalators. Sections of the lineup boards appeared...
New coach ready to take Lawton Eisenhower to higher places
By Ross Lovelace Photo of Javon Harris courtesy of Glen Brockenbush Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Lawton Eisenhower ...
