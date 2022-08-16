Read full article on original website
City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
Oroville receiving facelift for its marketing to attract more visitors
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville is getting a facelift when it comes to how it markets itself. The city council hired a community branding firm called "North Star." Three people who work for that company have the task to create a new brand image for Oroville. In light...
Downtown shops see business boost as students return
CHICO, Calif. - California's unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in July -- the lowest since the department started tracking it in 1976. Employers added nearly 85,000 non-farm payroll jobs in July. But as Chico State students return to the area, some shops in downtown Chico are trying to staff up.
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center
CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
Man suspected of exposing himself near Sycamore Pool in Chico arrested Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that they arrested a man after receiving a report of a possible indecent exposure at the Sycamore Pool area of Bidwell Park on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. The person who reported the suspect, who was identified as Ezequiel Ruiz-Leon, said he was standing...
Anderson Police doing extra traffic enforcement due to start of school
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department has been conducting extra traffic enforcement due to the return of school. Police say that they have been coordinating with school officials to make the transition back to school more safe for children and drivers.
City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Planning Commission upheld its rejection of a proposed hotel project at Highway 32 and Bruce Road. The developers will still have to wait for their appeal hearing on Sept. 6 to get back on track, but people living in Cal Park hope the city council listens to their concerns.
Butte Strong Fund awards grant to nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A $350,000 grant, funded by the Butte Strong Fund, has been awarded to the Hope Crisis Response Network, a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint, according to the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The Hope Crisis Response Network has completed...
Some areas in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well. Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water. Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well.
Chico Police looking for at-risk, elderly woman last heard from Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her family Wednesday night. Officers did an area...
Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane
CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
Too hot to cook: Food trucks in Northern California struggle to stay open during triple digits
CHICO, Calif. - Food trucks in Northern California have to bare the elements during triple digits, but for one truck it's severely hurting their bottom line. Delicious meals are being cooked inside the "Indulgence Pizza." The food is searing hot and so are the temperatures. "And at the end of...
City of Chico planning commission to vote tonight on a hotel development
The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document containing community concerns for the hotel development project off HWY 32 and Bruce Road. City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development. The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document...
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
Chico Police arrest man suspected in July burglary of Big Chico Burger
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a weeks-long search, said the Chico Police Department. At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Jul. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to an alarm call at the Big Chico Burger at 1550 East Avenue in Chico. Officers received information that an exterior door was unsecured with evidence that the door had forcefully opened, said Chico PD.
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
