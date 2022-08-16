ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Downtown shops see business boost as students return

CHICO, Calif. - California's unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in July -- the lowest since the department started tracking it in 1976. Employers added nearly 85,000 non-farm payroll jobs in July. But as Chico State students return to the area, some shops in downtown Chico are trying to staff up.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
City
Gridley, CA
Butte County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
City
Redding, CA
City
Oroville, CA
Chico, CA
Government
Chico, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Butte County, CA
Government
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center

CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Chico Unified Schools#Purple Air#Chico High School#Everythin
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Planning Commission upheld its rejection of a proposed hotel project at Highway 32 and Bruce Road. The developers will still have to wait for their appeal hearing on Sept. 6 to get back on track, but people living in Cal Park hope the city council listens to their concerns.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane

CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico planning commission to vote tonight on a hotel development

The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document containing community concerns for the hotel development project off HWY 32 and Bruce Road. City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development. The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police arrest man suspected in July burglary of Big Chico Burger

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a weeks-long search, said the Chico Police Department. At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Jul. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to an alarm call at the Big Chico Burger at 1550 East Avenue in Chico. Officers received information that an exterior door was unsecured with evidence that the door had forcefully opened, said Chico PD.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
RED BLUFF, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy