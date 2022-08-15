Read full article on original website
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
sjvsun.com
Bredefeld, religious leaders push city to oppose Planned Parenthood grant
Ahead of Thursday’s Fresno City Council vote to authorize $1 million in state funding for the local Planned Parenthood clinic, Councilman Garry Bredefeld and pro-life advocates, including religious leaders, called on the council to oppose the deal. Bredefeld held a press conference at City Hall Wednesday and was joined...
KMPH.com
State plans to terminate lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
It appears a popular Fresno campground is about to be shut down. Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River has been a fixture in Fresno since the late seventies. The Finch Family has leased and operated the recreational park in northeast Fresno for nearly 40 years. Sadly less...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California is at risk of a mega-flood. Are Central Valley communities prepared for it?
It starts to rain, and it doesn’t stop. Day after day after day. The rivers keep rising. Mud, ash and burned logs from recent wildfires clog the rapidly-rising channels. Levees overtop or burst. Dams strain or buckle. Neighborhoods are submerged. Flood waters wash over freeways. Entire California cities are...
GV Wire
Campaign to Sell Fresno State Sales Tax to Voters Kicks Off: ‘This is Our University’
The campaign for a countywide sales tax hike to benefit Fresno State officially kicked off Tuesday morning with supporters saying that the future of Fresno County and the Valley depends on the university’s ability to educate tomorrow’s leaders and workforce. Three Fresno State alums — Jim Yovino, the...
‘Abortion is evil’: Fresno councilmember against $1M for Planned Parenthood
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to send $1 million of state funds to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte was denounced by Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld on Tuesday – describing the move as “a complete misuse of taxpayer money.” Bredefeld’s rejection of the proposal came two days before the motion is scheduled to be heard […]
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Are Fresno Schools Prepared To Stop a Mass Shooter? Do Cell Phone Bans Make Sense?
In this week’s episode, the Unfiltered panel explores whether Fresno-area schools are prepared for a mass shooter and what kind of measures are being taken if such a tragedy occurs. Also, a closer looks at Bullard High’s decision to ban cellphones in classrooms. Special Guests:. Norm Anderson, Deputy...
kubaradio.com
New Study Says California Overdue for ‘Megaflood’
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – A new study shows California is overdue for a ‘mega flood.’ According to Science Advances, climate change has doubled the state’s chances of a thousand year flood. The study says the hypothetical flood would mostly destroy the Central Valley, including Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield and it would also submerge parts of Los Angeles.
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
sjvsun.com
Cox claims Federal fraud charges are politically motivated
Aug. 16, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – Three hours after pleading not guilty to 28 counts of various financial crimes in a 25-page Federal grand jury indictment, former Rep. TJ Cox (D–Fresno) left Fresno County Jail flanked by his attorney, Mark Coleman. During a post-release gaggle, Cox said that...
californiaglobe.com
Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
GV Wire
Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?
The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
multihousingnews.com
Merritt Closes $179M Affordable Housing Fund
This vehicle will be used to create 729 affordable homes in California. Merritt Community Capital has closed its largest fund to date, at $178.6 million, which finances affordable housing development across California. Fund 23 has attracted 13 investors and currently finances nine projects, totaling 729 affordable homes in the state.
KMJ
Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
GV Wire
Fresno Unified Not Backing Down on New Bullard Cellphone Policy
Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy is not open for debate, Fresno Unified School District said in a news release explaining why new campus rules are being implemented and what will happen to students who refuse to comply. Even so, Bullard Principal Armen Torigian has scheduled a meeting for...
clearpublicist.com
$6M in little company grant funds authorized by Kings County board of supervisors | Politics
Lance Lippincott, county Economic and Workforce Enhancement Director, submitted a ask for to the board for $500,000 in grant funding to be place towards the Compact Business enterprise Guidance Plan his department created. Thanks to support from county supervisors Doug Verboon and Richard Valle, Lippincott was authorized $6 million in funding, he stated.
