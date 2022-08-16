ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises

(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
