Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
People Are Confessing Shocking Secrets About Their Parents That They Shouldn't Know, And It's Wild
"As a young kid, I overheard my parents screaming in another room about what age I was when my dad left us. Mom said 3 months. Dad said 3 years. I didn’t know he left at all."
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinTelegraph
MTV introduces the 'Best Metaverse Performance' award category
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) added a new category to its list of competition categories. This year, artists are eligible to compete under the category of “Best Metaverse Performance” for a coveted award. Initially, the award show began in 1984 as an esteemed recognition for music...
Comments / 0