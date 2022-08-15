Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.USYK VS JOSHUA 2 LIVE: Follow build-up and undercard updates ahead of title fightNow Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in...

