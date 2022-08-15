SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy. Reporting to Founder and President Alison Darcy, Zusterzeel will lead the regulatory and scientific strategy for the company’s portfolio of behavioral health and regulated products to ensure they are founded on the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy. Woebot Health’s products include: the behavioral health solution Woebot; WB001, an investigational digital therapeutic for postpartum depression that was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021; and WB002, an investigational device intended for adolescent depression. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005218/en/ Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)

