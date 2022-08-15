Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Curana Health's innovative 3-in-1 value-based care model for seniors: 12 things to know
A collection of healthcare companies joined forces in May to form a unique value-based senior care and payment model that aims to drive down costs, improve health outcomes and ultimately, keep patients out of the hospital. Curana Health was born from the combination of Elite Patient Care, Provider Health Services,...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Arizona Expands the Right To Try New Medical Treatments
Arizona has made headlines for school choice and occupational licensing reform, but it's also a leader in allowing terminal patients access to promising treatments that have yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Such Right-to-Try laws are now in place in about half of all states,...
beckerspayer.com
These 4 commercial health insurance policies must end, hospitals say
In a Wall Street Journal ad published Aug. 16, the American Hospital Association urged commercial health insurers to end four policies that it says hurt patients, contribute to clinician burnout and raise care costs. Those four policies are:. 1. Delaying authorizations for patient care. 2. Forcing patients to first try...
Woebot Health Appoints Robbert Zusterzeel as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy. Reporting to Founder and President Alison Darcy, Zusterzeel will lead the regulatory and scientific strategy for the company’s portfolio of behavioral health and regulated products to ensure they are founded on the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy. Woebot Health’s products include: the behavioral health solution Woebot; WB001, an investigational digital therapeutic for postpartum depression that was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021; and WB002, an investigational device intended for adolescent depression. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005218/en/ Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
healthcaredive.com
Hospitals are seeing sicker patients after pandemic delays, AHA warns
Hospitals are treating an influx of sicker patients who deferred care earlier in the pandemic at the same time as rising COVID-19 admissions, the American Hospital Association warned this week. The higher patient acuity is increasing the burden on staff and creating "unsustainable" financial challenges, the hospital lobby said in a report.
MedicalXpress
Eye doctors who get even small payments from drug companies more likely to prescribe name-brand eyedrops
In a lookback study of prescribing patterns among thousands of American ophthalmologists and optometrists, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concluded that eye doctors who receive even small financial incentives from pharmaceutical companies, such as free food, sponsored travel to attend meetings or consulting fees, are up to twice as likely to prescribe the companies' brand name eyedrops for glaucoma instead of cheaper generic versions.
beckerspayer.com
New York's Medicaid audits too punitive, groups say
Healthcare providers in New York want more due process protections when they are audited by the state's Office of the Medicaid Inspector General, Spectrum News 1 reported Aug. 18. Dozens of healthcare and advocacy groups accused the office of using tactics that "fail to take a transparent or fair and...
beckerspayer.com
Mississippi may propose payer-provider contract legislation following tense BCBS, UMMC dispute
Mississippi's insurance commissioner is looking to introduce state legislation that limits when a network contract can be canceled between a payer and provider following one of the most contentious contract disputes of 2022 between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the Mississippi Free Press reported Aug. 16.
MedCity News
Dr. B secures $8M to expand new telehealth service for prescription medications
Dr. B has raised $8 million in seed funding for its newly launched telehealth prescription service now available in 41 states. The company is named after CEO and Founder Cyrus Massoumi’s grandfather, who was nicknamed Dr. Bubba and became a doctor during the 1918 Spanish flu. Founded at the...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Medicare Advantage lacking for mental health coverage
Overall customer satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans has increased this year, thanks largely to improvements in billing and payments, cost and provider choice. But according to the new J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, some concerning trends are brewing beneath the surface of those positive numbers. Most notably, a...
ptproductsonline.com
Onduo by Verily and Sword Health Partner to Accelerate Adoption
Onduo by Verily, an Alphabet precision health company, announces a strategic collaboration with Sword Health, the fastest-growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, to offer complementary solutions to each company’s employer customers and their employees. This broadens employee access to a spectrum of virtual care benefits for chronic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and mental health via Onduo’s solution, as well as care benefits for musculoskeletal pain via Sword’s.
US News and World Report
To Improve Health Outcomes and Cut Costs, Bring the Patient’s Voice Into Care
Specialty medications are among the most expensive drugs on the market, and often treat some of the most challenging chronic conditions, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. The therapies themselves can be complex and may cause significant side effects, even as effectively managing the condition also can mean patients have to make lifestyle changes, regularly track their activity, get routine lab exams or perform tests to track their progress and understand whether the therapy is working.
beckerspayer.com
Inflation Reduction Act may help ease payers' Medicaid losses if public health emergency ends, Fitch says
Payers with large Medicaid operations are expected to face negative pressure on revenues if the federal public health emergency ends in October, but the total impact on profits is likely to be small because of coverage alternatives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act, according to an Aug. 11 analysis Fitch Ratings shared with Becker's.
kpcc.org
Over-the-counter hearing aids will bring relief, but with some confusion
Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids; neither do most insurance policies. That's why advocates are welcoming a new federal rule allowing over-the-counter sales of the devices, hoping the move cuts prices and makes it easier for people with hearing loss to improve their lives. By mid-October, consumers could see over-the-counter devices...
healthcareguys.com
Benefits Of Mobile IV Therapy
Mobile IV therapy is a treatment method that focuses on nutrition and hydration. It has been shown to provide relief for many symptoms which may be caused by infection, surgery, trauma, or illness. Find out how this treatment option can be beneficial in the article below! The benefits of IV therapy are vast. With technology advancements becoming more popular and accessible for patients. Here are some of the most important benefits:
MedicalXpress
New transitional care clinical pathway improves health equity
People with multiple chronic conditions require complex care management and often experience significant challenges when transitioning from hospital to home. This is especially true for people insured by Medicaid who are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and experience higher chronic disease burdens and adverse outcomes following hospitalization. For them, comprehensive transitional care support is a paramount, yet often absent aspect of care delivery that may result in health inequities.
