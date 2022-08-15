ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Arizona Expands the Right To Try New Medical Treatments

Arizona has made headlines for school choice and occupational licensing reform, but it's also a leader in allowing terminal patients access to promising treatments that have yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Such Right-to-Try laws are now in place in about half of all states,...
ARIZONA STATE
beckerspayer.com

These 4 commercial health insurance policies must end, hospitals say

In a Wall Street Journal ad published Aug. 16, the American Hospital Association urged commercial health insurers to end four policies that it says hurt patients, contribute to clinician burnout and raise care costs. Those four policies are:. 1. Delaying authorizations for patient care. 2. Forcing patients to first try...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aetna#Race And Ethnicity#Healthcare System#Health System#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Linus Monkeypox#Cvs Health#Unity Health Care
The Associated Press

Woebot Health Appoints Robbert Zusterzeel as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy. Reporting to Founder and President Alison Darcy, Zusterzeel will lead the regulatory and scientific strategy for the company’s portfolio of behavioral health and regulated products to ensure they are founded on the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy. Woebot Health’s products include: the behavioral health solution Woebot; WB001, an investigational digital therapeutic for postpartum depression that was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021; and WB002, an investigational device intended for adolescent depression. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005218/en/ Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
healthcaredive.com

Hospitals are seeing sicker patients after pandemic delays, AHA warns

Hospitals are treating an influx of sicker patients who deferred care earlier in the pandemic at the same time as rising COVID-19 admissions, the American Hospital Association warned this week. The higher patient acuity is increasing the burden on staff and creating "unsustainable" financial challenges, the hospital lobby said in a report.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Eye doctors who get even small payments from drug companies more likely to prescribe name-brand eyedrops

In a lookback study of prescribing patterns among thousands of American ophthalmologists and optometrists, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concluded that eye doctors who receive even small financial incentives from pharmaceutical companies, such as free food, sponsored travel to attend meetings or consulting fees, are up to twice as likely to prescribe the companies' brand name eyedrops for glaucoma instead of cheaper generic versions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckerspayer.com

New York's Medicaid audits too punitive, groups say

Healthcare providers in New York want more due process protections when they are audited by the state's Office of the Medicaid Inspector General, Spectrum News 1 reported Aug. 18. Dozens of healthcare and advocacy groups accused the office of using tactics that "fail to take a transparent or fair and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
beckerspayer.com

Mississippi may propose payer-provider contract legislation following tense BCBS, UMMC dispute

Mississippi's insurance commissioner is looking to introduce state legislation that limits when a network contract can be canceled between a payer and provider following one of the most contentious contract disputes of 2022 between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the Mississippi Free Press reported Aug. 16.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Medicare Advantage lacking for mental health coverage

Overall customer satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans has increased this year, thanks largely to improvements in billing and payments, cost and provider choice. But according to the new J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, some concerning trends are brewing beneath the surface of those positive numbers. Most notably, a...
HEALTH
ptproductsonline.com

Onduo by Verily and Sword Health Partner to Accelerate Adoption

Onduo by Verily, an Alphabet precision health company, announces a strategic collaboration with Sword Health, the fastest-growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, to offer complementary solutions to each company’s employer customers and their employees. This broadens employee access to a spectrum of virtual care benefits for chronic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and mental health via Onduo’s solution, as well as care benefits for musculoskeletal pain via Sword’s.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

To Improve Health Outcomes and Cut Costs, Bring the Patient’s Voice Into Care

Specialty medications are among the most expensive drugs on the market, and often treat some of the most challenging chronic conditions, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. The therapies themselves can be complex and may cause significant side effects, even as effectively managing the condition also can mean patients have to make lifestyle changes, regularly track their activity, get routine lab exams or perform tests to track their progress and understand whether the therapy is working.
HEALTH
kpcc.org

Over-the-counter hearing aids will bring relief, but with some confusion

Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids; neither do most insurance policies. That's why advocates are welcoming a new federal rule allowing over-the-counter sales of the devices, hoping the move cuts prices and makes it easier for people with hearing loss to improve their lives. By mid-October, consumers could see over-the-counter devices...
HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Benefits Of Mobile IV Therapy

Mobile IV therapy is a treatment method that focuses on nutrition and hydration. It has been shown to provide relief for many symptoms which may be caused by infection, surgery, trauma, or illness. Find out how this treatment option can be beneficial in the article below! The benefits of IV therapy are vast. With technology advancements becoming more popular and accessible for patients. Here are some of the most important benefits:
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

New transitional care clinical pathway improves health equity

People with multiple chronic conditions require complex care management and often experience significant challenges when transitioning from hospital to home. This is especially true for people insured by Medicaid who are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and experience higher chronic disease burdens and adverse outcomes following hospitalization. For them, comprehensive transitional care support is a paramount, yet often absent aspect of care delivery that may result in health inequities.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy