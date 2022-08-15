Gordon, Neb. ― The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Megan Heath as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Heath assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on August 15th. Megan is a native of Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 2010, where she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one being Business Administration with an emphasis in Management, and the other in Psychology. After receiving her first two bachelor’s degrees, Megan went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing before beginning her career as a night shift Registered Nurse for Gordon Memorial Hospital in March of 2011. Megan stated that, “I found the Gordon community to be my home away from home.” Since 2016, Megan has maintained a role as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital. In her spare time, she enjoys a good joke, traveling and spending time with her husband and three kids.

GORDON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO