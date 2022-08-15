Read full article on original website
panhandlepost.com
Willis Delbert Orr (1924 - 2022)
Willis Delbert Orr was born on September 22, 1924, to Chris and Lydia Orr in Alliance, Nebraska. He grew up on the family ranch north of Green Lake and east of Pine Creek that was homesteaded by the Spoor family, purchased by his grandfather, Jefferson Orr, and developed by Jefferson and his son Chris. The nearest town was Rushville, located roughly 34 miles north and west of the ranch. He attended grade school at the one room rural School District 133 and participated in all the normal activities of ranch life from working animals with horses to putting up hay with horse drawn equipment. He experienced the conversion from horse to machine. Willis attended high school in Rushville and developed a love of music playing tenor saxophone. He met the love of his life while in high school, Betty Jean Nehren, and they were married on July 4, 1944.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan’s 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
Gordon Memorial Health Services names Alliance native new CEO
Gordon, Neb. ― The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Megan Heath as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Heath assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on August 15th. Megan is a native of Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 2010, where she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one being Business Administration with an emphasis in Management, and the other in Psychology. After receiving her first two bachelor’s degrees, Megan went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing before beginning her career as a night shift Registered Nurse for Gordon Memorial Hospital in March of 2011. Megan stated that, “I found the Gordon community to be my home away from home.” Since 2016, Megan has maintained a role as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital. In her spare time, she enjoys a good joke, traveling and spending time with her husband and three kids.
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
panhandlepost.com
Box Butte Co. Fair sheep results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Raegan Schumacher Jr. Sheep Showmanship Purple Junior Sheep Showman. Raelee Woltman Jr. Sheep Showmanship Purple Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showman. Jett Childers Int. Sheep Showmanship Purple Intermediate Sheep Showman. Lahramie Laursen Int. Sheep Showmanship Purple. Brenna Schumacher Int. Sheep Showmanship Purple. Braden Staudenmaier...
kotatv.com
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
panhandlepost.com
Scottsbluff police completes Speed Enforcement Grant, begins Drunk Driving Grant
Scottsbluff Nebraska-The Scottsbluff Police Department has completed the Summer Speed Enforcement Grant. This grant was from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office and provided extra officers for traffic enforcement on Friday and Saturday and on Broadway and 27th Street. The grant began on June 10 and ended on August 14.
News Channel Nebraska
Morrill County man charged in shooting death of father waives preliminary hearing
BROADWATER, NE — A man arrested earlier this month for the murder of his father was in court in western Nebraska Wednesday. 32-year-old Joseph Bennett is charged with first degree murder and and use of a firearm to commit a felony in relation to the shooting death of his father, Rodney Bennett.
