Armonk, NY

macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 20, 2022 - August 27, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Saturday, August 27, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
macaronikid.com

5 FREE (Or Nearly Free!) Local Things to Do (August 19-21, 2022)

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Summit Short Hills SoMa shares five things to do with your kids in West Orange, Livingston, South Orange, Orange, Maplewood, Millburn, Short Hills, Summit, Union, Chatham and Florham Park over the coming weekend. Here are Macaroni KID Summit Short Hills SoMa's picks for the five things...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide

As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
macaronikid.com

Come volunteer and be a part of Spooky Fest!

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning Needs You!. Come volunteer and be a part of Spooky Fest! This is their annual fund raiser-our organization is a non-profit. The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) celebrates Halloween with SpookyFest each year. How much do you love Halloween? Be a part of our SpookyFest family and sign up to help.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID Featured on Closer To Home-Maine's Real Estate Radio

Last week I had the pleasure of chatting with Jeff Mateja and Harrison Smith of the Mateja Group on their show, Closer To Home-Maine's Real Estate Radio on News Radio 98.5 FM & AM 560, WGAN. We discuss how and why I got started with Macaroni KID, how I choose...
MAINE STATE
macaronikid.com

Join the Five Towns Friendly Campaign

The Jewish Women’s Leadership Council is a partnership between UJA Federation of New York, the Marion & Aaron Gural JCC and women leaders of the Five Towns. They put together this campaign that we can all be a part of and I think can really help our community!. Find...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

