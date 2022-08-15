Willis Delbert Orr was born on September 22, 1924, to Chris and Lydia Orr in Alliance, Nebraska. He grew up on the family ranch north of Green Lake and east of Pine Creek that was homesteaded by the Spoor family, purchased by his grandfather, Jefferson Orr, and developed by Jefferson and his son Chris. The nearest town was Rushville, located roughly 34 miles north and west of the ranch. He attended grade school at the one room rural School District 133 and participated in all the normal activities of ranch life from working animals with horses to putting up hay with horse drawn equipment. He experienced the conversion from horse to machine. Willis attended high school in Rushville and developed a love of music playing tenor saxophone. He met the love of his life while in high school, Betty Jean Nehren, and they were married on July 4, 1944.

