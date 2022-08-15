Read full article on original website
Related
panhandlepost.com
Willis Delbert Orr (1924 - 2022)
Willis Delbert Orr was born on September 22, 1924, to Chris and Lydia Orr in Alliance, Nebraska. He grew up on the family ranch north of Green Lake and east of Pine Creek that was homesteaded by the Spoor family, purchased by his grandfather, Jefferson Orr, and developed by Jefferson and his son Chris. The nearest town was Rushville, located roughly 34 miles north and west of the ranch. He attended grade school at the one room rural School District 133 and participated in all the normal activities of ranch life from working animals with horses to putting up hay with horse drawn equipment. He experienced the conversion from horse to machine. Willis attended high school in Rushville and developed a love of music playing tenor saxophone. He met the love of his life while in high school, Betty Jean Nehren, and they were married on July 4, 1944.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
Gordon Memorial Health Services names Alliance native new CEO
Gordon, Neb. ― The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Megan Heath as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Heath assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on August 15th. Megan is a native of Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 2010, where she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one being Business Administration with an emphasis in Management, and the other in Psychology. After receiving her first two bachelor’s degrees, Megan went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing before beginning her career as a night shift Registered Nurse for Gordon Memorial Hospital in March of 2011. Megan stated that, “I found the Gordon community to be my home away from home.” Since 2016, Megan has maintained a role as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital. In her spare time, she enjoys a good joke, traveling and spending time with her husband and three kids.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
News Channel Nebraska
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Documentary telling story of teen paralyzed after suicide attempt to be screened in Sidney, Bridgeport
SIDNEY & BRIDGEPORT, NE — Panhandle Public Health District is offering two screenings of a documentary and panelist discussions on suicide prevention in September. According to a news release, the feature-length documentary My Ascension tells the story of 16-year-old varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit. She was paralyzed after attempting to take her own life and the film highlights her journey to walk again and bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
KETV.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. 27-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
panhandlepost.com
Box Butte Co. Fair sheep results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Raegan Schumacher Jr. Sheep Showmanship Purple Junior Sheep Showman. Raelee Woltman Jr. Sheep Showmanship Purple Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showman. Jett Childers Int. Sheep Showmanship Purple Intermediate Sheep Showman. Lahramie Laursen Int. Sheep Showmanship Purple. Brenna Schumacher Int. Sheep Showmanship Purple. Braden Staudenmaier...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
WOWT
Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
iheart.com
MCC offers Nebraska high school students no-cost tuition
(Omaha, NE) -- Metropolitan Community College is offering Nebraska high school students the opportunity to earn college credit at no cost for the next three academic years. MCC says beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, tuition and facility fees for all of the College’s high school enrollment programs will be offered at no cost. MCC tuition for high school students is paid for by federal funding. There are currently more than 100,000 students enrolled across Nebraska high schools that are eligible for tuition-free college credits.
KETV.com
'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
Comments / 0