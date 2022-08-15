ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

More closures this weekend, next week around State Road 417

Work continues on the State Road 417 widening from International Drive to the Beachline Expressway (SR 528), so roads leading into and out of Osceola County will close overnight for a few nights this week, the Central Florida Expressway Authority announced today. Here's the details on this week's closures:. Sunday...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Public invited to FWC open house for lakes plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has completed its final draft of a Lake Management Plan for the Kissimmee Chain, which includes Lake Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee and Lake Cypress, south of St. Cloud. An open house will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the...
KISSIMMEE, FL

