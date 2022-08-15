Read full article on original website
More closures this weekend, next week around State Road 417
Work continues on the State Road 417 widening from International Drive to the Beachline Expressway (SR 528), so roads leading into and out of Osceola County will close overnight for a few nights this week, the Central Florida Expressway Authority announced today. Here's the details on this week's closures:. Sunday...
Public invited to FWC open house for lakes plan
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has completed its final draft of a Lake Management Plan for the Kissimmee Chain, which includes Lake Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee and Lake Cypress, south of St. Cloud. An open house will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the...
Kissimmee Police launches Safe Space program to protect LGBTQ community
It's not a stretch in life for people -- especially children -- to want and expect a place to be safe. The Kissimmee Police Department announced Thursday it has implemented a Safe Space program for members of the LGBTQ community. The program will be marked with stickers at locations in...
