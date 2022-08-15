Read full article on original website
Neighbors push back against local park development
Some neighbors took issue Wednesday with official plans to convert a vacant lot in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood into a local park. The meeting was held to assure every possible impact is included in an Environmental Impact Report. The city opted to shift course after threats of legal challenges to a previous assessment that said adding formal trails, signs, a play area, a restroom, parking and other amenities would not cause irreparable environmental harm. One neighbor, who declined to identify herself, told city officials she'd spent decades attending meetings and thought leaving the twenty-acre lot undeveloped was settled. "And now all of the sudden it's totally changed,” she said. “I'm kind...
Redwood City school goes into lockdown after shots fired nearby
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City elementary school went into lockdown on Friday after shots were fired at a nearby park, the Redwood City Police Department said. Police responded to Hoover Park just after 3:30 p.m. for the incident, which sent Hoover Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula […]
2 hospitalized after kitchen fire at Pacifica home
PACIFICA – Two people were hospitalized following a fire at a home in Pacifica on Thursday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority.Crews responded at 12:09 p.m. to the fire reported at 295 Edgewood Drive and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure. A Twitter post by the NCFA confirmed that the fire originated in the kitchen of the home.The blaze was extinguished before it spread to any other homes. Two residents were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and two birds in the home perished in the fire, according to the Fire Authority, which serves the cities of Pacifica, Daly City and Brisbane.The American Red Cross is working with the residents for housing arrangements as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
cupertinotoday.com
Santa Clara police to host DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday 8/19
The Santa Clara Police Department has partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety to conduct a Driving Under the Influence and Driver’s License Checkpoint to educate motorists and drivers on the importance of safe driving and the dangers of impaired driving. The event will be held on Friday,...
L.A. Weekly
Katherine Cahill Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash on Deer Park Road [Napa, CA]
Suspected DUI Collision on Silverado Trail Left Two Casualties, Suspect Arrested. According to initial reports, Cahills was headed eastbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Deer Park Road around 5:15 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old Atwater man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Silverado Trail.
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
L.A. Weekly
Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]
Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Fire at Tow Yard in Antioch
At 2:28 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of E 18th Street in the City of Antioch. While responding, crews observed a large column of black smoke. Upon further investigation, they located a 25-ft trailer on fire inside a towing junk yard on Wymore Way near the Antioch Youth Sports Complex.
KTVU FOX 2
Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill
DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water
(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Officials warning residents about Mountain lion sighting in North Bay
The dispatch center received calls about the mountain lion at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club and Snyder Lane located in the area of Sunrise Park.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
