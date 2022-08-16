Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Andre Drummond: 'I'll Go Down as the Best Rebounder Ever—If Not Already'
In Andre Drummond's eyes, there has never been a better rebounder in NBA history than, well, Andre Drummond. "I think I'm already there," the Chicago Bulls big man said, per Mike Anthony of CT Insider. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever—if not already."
Bill Russell Once Received an Unbelievable Offer to Play for the Los Angeles Lakers
Could you imagine Bill Russell playing for the Los Angeles Lakers? Believe it or not, the big man once had an offer to take his talents to Hollywood. The post Bill Russell Once Received an Unbelievable Offer to Play for the Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Where Does Markelle Fultz Land in a 2017 NBA Re-Draft?
The 2017 NBA Draft was crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers. After years of tanking games and acquiring better draft capital season after season, the Sixers were finally getting ready to turn things around. Not only did the 76ers have a budding star center in Joel Embiid, but their first-overall pick ...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' James Wiseman Says 'I’m Not Afraid to Be Myself Anymore' amid Criticism
The first two years in the NBA haven't gone well for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, but he has come away with a positive outlook. "Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot," Wiseman said, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It basically draws you closer to yourself. I'm not afraid to be myself anymore. I'm happy about everything I've gone through because it's molded me into the person I am today. It's strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects."
Bleacher Report
Jamal Crawford: LeBron James, Stars at CrawsOver 'Drive Inspiration and Give Hope'
The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle ended early due to condensation on the court, but organizer Jamal Crawford believed it was a successful event. "It's supposed to drive inspiration and give hope, and they did that," Crawford said Saturday, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton. "The job was accomplished." LeBron James also had...
Auburn basketball player preview series: Johni Broome
The Tigers reloaded in the front court with the addition of Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum CrawsOver Game Canceled Because of Condensation on Floor
Saturday's CrawsOver Pro-Am Game that featured the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was canceled because of condensation on the floor, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. It's unclear if either player intends to suit up in the CrawsOver again soon. Viewers tweeted...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Calls CrawsOver Event 'Special' Despite Cancellation Due to Condensation
Saturday's cancellation at the CrawsOver event in Seattle apparently didn't spoil LeBron James' fun. The all-time great tweeted that the event was "SPECIAL" and thanked fans for attending:. The CrawsOver is a summer Pro-Am league run by former NBA player Jamal Crawford. The event at Seattle Pacific University has been...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: 'No Long-Term Concern' About Robert Williams' Knee Injury
While Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III battled a knee injury during the team's run to the NBA Finals, he is reportedly on track to be healthy at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. According to Brian Robb of Mass Live: "There is no long-term concern about his knee...
Bleacher Report
Pacers Plan to Build Around Tyrese Haliburton, Hope He's 'Next Reggie Miller'
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a cornerstone of the team's plans of the future, and the franchise is hoping he will go down as one of its all-time greats. "We're gonna build our team around him," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan told Alex Kennedy of Basketball News. "We see him as hopefully being the next Reggie Miller. We had a Reggie Miller mural painted on a building in downtown Indianapolis, and I think our dream is that one day Tyrese will have [his own] up somewhere in downtown Indianapolis."
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose 'Good to Go' After Recovery from Surgery on Ankle Injury
After injuries limited New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to just 26 games last season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports the veteran is "good to go right now." "The Knicks expect him to be rolling when training camp begins," Katz added. Rose underwent ankle surgery in December in what...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets
Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum to Play in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday
Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford announced a star-studded group of players will be participating in his CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The headliner, though, will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Wasn't Interested in Teams with Cap Space in 2023
LeBron James could remain with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2024-25 season, reportedly in part because he wasn't particularly interested in the teams he could have signed with over the summer before signing an extension. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James "looked at the free-agency landscape next summer, who...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Showing 'No Urgency' to Complete Tyler Herro Contract Extension
Tyler Herro is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, but the Miami Heat are in no rush to lock up the 2019 13th overall pick, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:. "Keep in mind that if the Heat wait on an extension, it means Tyler...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Horace Grant's NBA Championship Rings from Bulls' 3-Peat in '90s Up for Auction
Horace Grant's NBA championship rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat in the 1990s are up for auction via Heritage Auctions, according to TMZ Sports. The rings are from 1991, 1992 and 1993, when Grant played alongside the legendary Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They are size 12s and have "14k Jostens" engraved on the interior of the bands.
White Sox-Guardians postponed due to field conditions
The Cleveland Guardians called off their home game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday due to unplayable field conditions
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Nets 'Steadfastly Rejected' Lakers Offer with Picks
It appears the Brooklyn Nets aren't interested in acquiring Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook in exchange for Kyrie Irving, even in a package deal that includes the Purple and Gold's 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on Thursday:. "Sources confirm that they would be...
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Leaves CrawsOver Pro-Am with Apparent Ankle Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffered an apparent ankle injury while playing in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday in Seattle, according to Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review. Holmgren exited less than two minutes into the game. He was guarding LeBron James one-on-one when he suffered the injury and can...
