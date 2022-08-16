ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Where Does Markelle Fultz Land in a 2017 NBA Re-Draft?

The 2017 NBA Draft was crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers. After years of tanking games and acquiring better draft capital season after season, the Sixers were finally getting ready to turn things around. Not only did the 76ers have a budding star center in Joel Embiid, but their first-overall pick ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' James Wiseman Says 'I’m Not Afraid to Be Myself Anymore' amid Criticism

The first two years in the NBA haven't gone well for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, but he has come away with a positive outlook. "Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot," Wiseman said, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It basically draws you closer to yourself. I'm not afraid to be myself anymore. I'm happy about everything I've gone through because it's molded me into the person I am today. It's strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Pacers Plan to Build Around Tyrese Haliburton, Hope He's 'Next Reggie Miller'

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a cornerstone of the team's plans of the future, and the franchise is hoping he will go down as one of its all-time greats. "We're gonna build our team around him," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan told Alex Kennedy of Basketball News. "We see him as hopefully being the next Reggie Miller. We had a Reggie Miller mural painted on a building in downtown Indianapolis, and I think our dream is that one day Tyrese will have [his own] up somewhere in downtown Indianapolis."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Warriors#Nba Finals#Nba Opening Night#The Eastern Conference#Tnt#The Los Angeles Lakers#Atlantic Division
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum to Play in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday

Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford announced a star-studded group of players will be participating in his CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The headliner, though, will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Wasn't Interested in Teams with Cap Space in 2023

LeBron James could remain with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2024-25 season, reportedly in part because he wasn't particularly interested in the teams he could have signed with over the summer before signing an extension. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James "looked at the free-agency landscape next summer, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Horace Grant's NBA Championship Rings from Bulls' 3-Peat in '90s Up for Auction

Horace Grant's NBA championship rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat in the 1990s are up for auction via Heritage Auctions, according to TMZ Sports. The rings are from 1991, 1992 and 1993, when Grant played alongside the legendary Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They are size 12s and have "14k Jostens" engraved on the interior of the bands.
CHICAGO, IL
