Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a cornerstone of the team's plans of the future, and the franchise is hoping he will go down as one of its all-time greats. "We're gonna build our team around him," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan told Alex Kennedy of Basketball News. "We see him as hopefully being the next Reggie Miller. We had a Reggie Miller mural painted on a building in downtown Indianapolis, and I think our dream is that one day Tyrese will have [his own] up somewhere in downtown Indianapolis."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO