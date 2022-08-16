Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Deputy constable resigns after ignoring French Quarter rape witness, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable accused of not responding to an alleged rape in the French Quarter has resigned just one week after an internal investigation was launched. A 911 recording obtained by FOX 8 details the moments a woman reported a rape at the corner of Toulouse...
KPLC TV
McMain alum Colby Richardson running with the 1′s at cornerback for LSU
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two weeks into LSU training camp, and it’s one of the newcomers garnering a lot of attention, cornerback Colby Richardson. The McMain alum and McNeese State transfer is getting work with the starters on defense. “A lot of things had to transpire. He put on...
Comments / 1