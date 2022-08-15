Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston County to spend millions on failing septic systems in Snowden, East Cooper
MOUNT PLEASANT — Failing septic systems that leak sewage into yards and nearby creeks have been a surprisingly complex problem to solve in the East Cooper area, and Charleston County has decided to spend $4.5 million to help with solutions. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan...
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
The Post and Courier
New Leadership Georgetown County class begins
GEORGETOWN — Members of the 30th Leadership Georgetown County class gathered at the Georgetown County Chamber Welcome Center in Pawleys Island on Aug. 17 for an orientation. With 26 members, the group is the largest Leadership class in the history of the program, said Beth Stedman, Chamber president and CEO. The next event for the group is a two-day retreat in September.
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek to break ground on Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April
GOOSE CREEK — Officials unveiled details Aug. 16 for a planned $4 million amphitheater at the municipal complex, a project they hope will bring more concerts and events to the growing city. Goose Creek will break ground on the Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April, Mayor Greg Habib said.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
The Post and Courier
SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed
A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
The Post and Courier
337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407
LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022
BOWLES, Robert Hasselle, 79, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. CARLTON, Donald Leroy, 70, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. JONES, Elizabeth Marie Truitt, 98, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. NICHOLS, Joyce H., 90, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements...
The Post and Courier
Ivybrook Academy opens its doors to Berkeley County
The rapidly-growing Ivybrook Academy continues to extend its reach beyond its existing 50 campuses throughout the country, as it recently opened its newest location on Aug. 15 at 2119 North Main Street in Summerville, near Carnes Crossroads. The renowned half-day preschool made its opening official on Aug.16 by hosting a...
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Build a rail line, not Lowline, to help ease traffic congestion
As traffic congestion increases and staffing shortages at downtown businesses cause problems, it is quite amazing that Charleston leaders refuse to do something as effective as a light rail line. A $7 million federal grant has been awarded to do a public outreach process and design — but not build...
The Post and Courier
Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County breaks ground on $12M Oakbrook Library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County officials broke ground Aug. 18 for the planned Oakbrook Library. Located on Bacon’s Bridge Road, right across from Ashley River Park, the library will be 20,000 square feet and is estimated will cost around $12 million to build. It will triple the amount of...
The Post and Courier
Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 1
Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 114 Sea Lavender Lane , 08/21 - 08/22, 8:30am - 1:30pm, Dishes, silverware, pots, pans, tools, china cabinet, TV armoire, 50" TV, 8' ladder, lamps, king mattress, dresser, fishing gear, decor, cd/record player & more. *Must add your name to the list for entrance to the community: https://tinyurl.com/CaneBayEstateSale.
The Post and Courier
Obituary Dr. George Niketas
Dr. George Niketas, 92, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and LBD. George was born March 31, 1930, in Kalamata, Greece, to Soterios Niketeas and Theoni Papadea Niketeas. He survived near starvation during the Nazi occupation of World War II Greece and emigrated to the United States in 1947. He taught himself English and earned his GED in 1951. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War, and then worked as a translator for the U.S. State Department accompanying Greek diplomats to nearly every U.S. state.
The Post and Courier
ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire conte
ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire contents of house! 529 Hanford Dr Fri Aug.19 12pm-4pm Sat Aug. 20 10am - 4pm Leather couch & chairs, tables, lamps, local art, vinyl records, Sterling, good jewelry & costume jewelry, washer/dryer, dining room table &chairs, corner hutch, China, much Kitchen misc., wicker furniture, king bed, chests, quilts, blankets, linens. Too much to list. You all come. For pictures see www.estatesales.org.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend
It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
The Post and Courier
Timeless, natural Kiawah Island readies for its next phase of growth
The Kiawah River still flows past creeks and marsh grasses as it meanders toward the Atlantic, saw palmetto and yaupon holly shrubs still thrive in the dense maritime forest, white-tailed deer, ospreys and alligators can still be found in abundance. Even as more multi-million-dollar homes and golf courses have been built on Kiawah Island, the 10-mile-long enclave maintains a timelessness that has only enhanced its appeal.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
The Post and Courier
New restaurant Pasture & Grain ready to welcome diners in Mount Pleasant
A new restaurant is ready to welcome customers at the site of a recently closed dining spot in Mount Pleasant. Pasture & Grain will officially open at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at 1701 Shoremeade Road in the Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17. It's in the same retail...
