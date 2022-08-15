ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

New Leadership Georgetown County class begins

GEORGETOWN — Members of the 30th Leadership Georgetown County class gathered at the Georgetown County Chamber Welcome Center in Pawleys Island on Aug. 17 for an orientation. With 26 members, the group is the largest Leadership class in the history of the program, said Beth Stedman, Chamber president and CEO. The next event for the group is a two-day retreat in September.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek to break ground on Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April

GOOSE CREEK — Officials unveiled details Aug. 16 for a planned $4 million amphitheater at the municipal complex, a project they hope will bring more concerts and events to the growing city. Goose Creek will break ground on the Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April, Mayor Greg Habib said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed

A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407

LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

BOWLES, Robert Hasselle, 79, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. CARLTON, Donald Leroy, 70, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. JONES, Elizabeth Marie Truitt, 98, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. NICHOLS, Joyce H., 90, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Ivybrook Academy opens its doors to Berkeley County

The rapidly-growing Ivybrook Academy continues to extend its reach beyond its existing 50 campuses throughout the country, as it recently opened its newest location on Aug. 15 at 2119 North Main Street in Summerville, near Carnes Crossroads. The renowned half-day preschool made its opening official on Aug.16 by hosting a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Build a rail line, not Lowline, to help ease traffic congestion

As traffic congestion increases and staffing shortages at downtown businesses cause problems, it is quite amazing that Charleston leaders refuse to do something as effective as a light rail line. A $7 million federal grant has been awarded to do a public outreach process and design — but not build...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig

Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
CHARLESTON, SC
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 1

Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 114 Sea Lavender Lane , 08/21 - 08/22, 8:30am - 1:30pm, Dishes, silverware, pots, pans, tools, china cabinet, TV armoire, 50" TV, 8' ladder, lamps, king mattress, dresser, fishing gear, decor, cd/record player & more. *Must add your name to the list for entrance to the community: https://tinyurl.com/CaneBayEstateSale.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Dr. George Niketas

Dr. George Niketas, 92, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and LBD. George was born March 31, 1930, in Kalamata, Greece, to Soterios Niketeas and Theoni Papadea Niketeas. He survived near starvation during the Nazi occupation of World War II Greece and emigrated to the United States in 1947. He taught himself English and earned his GED in 1951. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War, and then worked as a translator for the U.S. State Department accompanying Greek diplomats to nearly every U.S. state.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire conte

ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire contents of house! 529 Hanford Dr Fri Aug.19 12pm-4pm Sat Aug. 20 10am - 4pm Leather couch & chairs, tables, lamps, local art, vinyl records, Sterling, good jewelry & costume jewelry, washer/dryer, dining room table &chairs, corner hutch, China, much Kitchen misc., wicker furniture, king bed, chests, quilts, blankets, linens. Too much to list. You all come. For pictures see www.estatesales.org.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend

It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Timeless, natural Kiawah Island readies for its next phase of growth

The Kiawah River still flows past creeks and marsh grasses as it meanders toward the Atlantic, saw palmetto and yaupon holly shrubs still thrive in the dense maritime forest, white-tailed deer, ospreys and alligators can still be found in abundance. Even as more multi-million-dollar homes and golf courses have been built on Kiawah Island, the 10-mile-long enclave maintains a timelessness that has only enhanced its appeal.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week

Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
COLUMBIA, SC

