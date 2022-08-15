ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

National Weather Service issues excessive heat watch for Eastern Contra Costa County for Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday

KTVU FOX 2

Heat advisory and lightning possible

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco has the complete forecast that includes the possibility of lightning strikes.
ENVIRONMENT
abc10.com

Clouds and a few sprinkles keeping temperatures cooler today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a welcome, albeit brief, relief from the heat today with overcast skies blanketing much of Northern California. The clouds aren't quite enough to bring substantial rain to the valley, but an occasional drop is possible through the early evening. A large ridge of high...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of Bay Area

The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas to Big Sur...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cooling centers open in parts of the Bay Area

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaThe extreme heat conditions led KPIX's meteorologists to declare Tuesday a First Alert Weather day and the National Weather Service to issue widespread heat advisory and extreme heat watch.Cities included in the watch were Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

NWS issues alert for excessive heat watch in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area will experience “excessive heat” this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather agency issued an alert Sunday saying temperatures in the eastern parts of the Bay Area will be “dangerously warm” on Tuesday. NWS says the “excessive heat watch” can result in high […]
LIVERMORE, CA
