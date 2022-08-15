National Weather Service issues excessive heat watch for Eastern Contra Costa County for Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday

Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Heat advisory and lightning possible
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco has the complete forecast that includes the possibility of lightning strikes.
abc10.com
Clouds and a few sprinkles keeping temperatures cooler today
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a welcome, albeit brief, relief from the heat today with overcast skies blanketing much of Northern California. The clouds aren't quite enough to bring substantial rain to the valley, but an occasional drop is possible through the early evening. A large ridge of high...
NBC Bay Area
Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of Bay Area
The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas to Big Sur...
Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
Cooling centers open in parts of the Bay Area
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaThe extreme heat conditions led KPIX's meteorologists to declare Tuesday a First Alert Weather day and the National Weather Service to issue widespread heat advisory and extreme heat watch.Cities included in the watch were Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department...
NWS issues alert for excessive heat watch in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area will experience “excessive heat” this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather agency issued an alert Sunday saying temperatures in the eastern parts of the Bay Area will be “dangerously warm” on Tuesday. NWS says the “excessive heat watch” can result in high […]
California wildfire, high temps prompt Bay Area Spare the Air Alert
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
Flex Alert no longer in effect for Bay Area
The statewide Flex Alert issued by the California ISO is in effect now until 9 p.m. today. Here's what you can do to conserve energy.
Air quality advisory issued for Monday
An air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke has been issued for Monday, according to a press release from Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
Close call for Dublin homeowners after car sparks brush fire on I-580
A car fire on Interstate 580 in Alameda County sparked a brush fire that burned dangerously close to homes in Dublin on Monday, according to officials.
CBS News
Santa Clara County home prices falling faster than any U.S. metro area
The home prices in Santa Clara County are dropping fast. In the two-month span from the beginning of June to the end of July, the median home price in the county dropped 5.1%, the biggest drop in any major U.S. market. Kiet Do reports.
Jackknifed big rig blocks southbound 680 in Bay Area during morning commute
A traffic collision involving a big rig and several cars blocked all lanes of southbound I-680 in Martinez Wednesday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Alani Aguilar Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
Box-Truck Accident near Dutton Avenue Left One Woman Dead. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to initial reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear of a Nissan Versa, pushing the Nissan into the right shoulder. As a result, the Nissan overturned onto a guardrail while the box-truck continued along eastbound SR-12 and hit four additional vehicles.
Bay Area weather to hit over 100 degrees in coming days
The Bay Area is in for sweltering heat this week, as weather experts forecast temperatures from the high 90s to the lower hundreds. Meteorologists are warning residents in the hottest areas to avoid outdoor activities.
NBC Bay Area
Potential Megaflood: What Damage Could Look Like and What's Being Done to Prepare
Scientists are warning that the "big one" could hit California in the next 40 years, but they're not talking about an earthquake. They say, thanks to climate change, California could soon see a disastrous megaflood. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain co-authored new research indicating we may see a megaflood similar...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
All lanes now open on southbound I-680 in Martinez after big rig crash causes massive traffic backup
The rig's fuel tank was punctured, spilling 80 gallons of diesel.
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles. Before […]
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
