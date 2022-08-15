ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Milton McCrory wants to cement Detroit brothers' boxing legacy

Westland — Detroit's boxing scene has a rich history, and nowhere is that more evident than inside the walls of the current Kronk Gym. Plastered all over the building are pictures of some of the best fighters to ever train out of Kronk and under the tutelage of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward. Two of the images proudly on display are of brothers Milton and Steve McCrory. Steve’s is placed right above the entrance to the back of the Westland gym, home to a few offices and a classroom used for the Emanuel Steward Champions of Tomorrow program.
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
24hip-hop.com

Meet Hashous Clay, Detroit’s Voice For Bike Life

Hailing from Hollywood, CA, and flowering through on the West side of Detroit, rapper Hashous Clay is a born survivor that has stood sturdily through his lasting music career. Since the beginning of his career, Clay harnessed his skill by performing and battling throughout the city. He was never afraid to face off with anyone that stood in his way. His talent gained the attention of the late Big Proof which led to a deal from “Iron Fist Records” before Big Proof’s Untimely demise.
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
dbusiness.com

Roadkill Nights Sets Attendance Record in Seventh Year

For its seventh iteration, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge drew a one-day attendance record of more than 40,000 people to M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the annual street-legal drag racing festival. “This is the seventh year of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
HometownLife.com

After nearly half a century, sisters sell sprawling Fox Hills golf course

Fox Hills Golf Course is quite different now than what it was when sisters Kathy Aznavorian and Sandy Mily first stepped foot on it in 1974. It had just 18 holes and featured the original clubhouse, first built in the 1920s as the Plymouth Country Club. Purchased by their parents, the two sisters eventually became the owners of the Salem Township course at 8768 N. Territorial, just west of Plymouth.
CBS Detroit

Michigan Lottery: 75-Year-Old Detroit Man Wins $100K Powerball Prize

(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Detroit was “elated” when he discovered he won a $100,000 Powerball Prize, according to Michigan Lottery officials. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. | Credit: Michigan Lottery Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. The prize was multiplied to $100,000 because of the Power Play. Stephens Jr., purchased his ticket at the Meijer store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield. “I play Powerball regularly and always check the numbers online after the drawing,” said Stephens Jr. “When I checked my ticket and realized I’d won $100,000, I was elated!” He visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and says he plans to share his winnings with his family. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. A ticket that was purchased in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Currently, the Powerball jackpot stands at $56 million. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year

A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 16, 2022: Michigan sees 43% rise in COVID-19 cases from last week

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan is rapidly rising. The state says it’s seen more than 23,000 cases in the past week – or roughly 3,300 new cases per day. That’s a 43% increase from last week. There were also 103 COVID-19 related fatalities reported in the past week. That number is down from the previous week. About half of Michigan’s counties are in medium or high levels of community spread. Wayne County is in the medium category. Residents are urged to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and wash their hands often to reduce their chances of becoming infected.
