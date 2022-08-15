(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Detroit was “elated” when he discovered he won a $100,000 Powerball Prize, according to Michigan Lottery officials. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. | Credit: Michigan Lottery Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. The prize was multiplied to $100,000 because of the Power Play. Stephens Jr., purchased his ticket at the Meijer store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield. “I play Powerball regularly and always check the numbers online after the drawing,” said Stephens Jr. “When I checked my ticket and realized I’d won $100,000, I was elated!” He visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and says he plans to share his winnings with his family. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. A ticket that was purchased in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Currently, the Powerball jackpot stands at $56 million. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

