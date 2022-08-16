Read full article on original website
Related
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
BBC
Ukraine war: Drone attack targets Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
Russian forces in Crimea have been targeted by a fresh drone strike. The Russian-appointed regional leader said a Ukrainian drone targeting Russia's Black Sea fleet in the city of Sevastopol was shot down on Saturday. It follows a string of attacks on Russian forces and installations in the annexed peninsula...
Ukraine braces for intensified attacks after Moscow car bomb killing
Ukraine is bracing itself for an intensification of Russian missile attacks to coincide with its independence day on Wednesday in the aftermath of the car bomb killing of the daughter of an ultranationalist Russian ideologue. The country’s military warned Russia had put five cruise missile bearing warships and submarines out...
CARS・
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Ukraine's Crimean fightback having 'psychological impact' on Russia
Ukrainian strikes on Crimea are having major psychological and operational effects on Moscow's forces, Western officials have told journalists. Explosions at the Saki airbase on 9 August and other assaults have put more than half of the Black Sea fleet's naval jets out of action, they said. The fleet has...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Russian-speakers in Latvia told to pick sides in test of patriotism
"I grew up speaking Russian, I am Russian by blood, but I don't associate myself with Russia or the Russian world," says Anatoly Deryugin, a major in the Latvian army. Anatoly, 43, is one of more than one in three Latvians who speak Russian as their first language. They are now under pressure to prove their loyalty because of Russia's war in Ukraine.
BBC
Scots mechanic turned soldier hailed a war hero by Ukrainians
A Scot fighting Russia on the Ukrainian frontline has been hailed as a hero in his adopted country. Adam Ennis, 35, left his garage business to join the international legion, with just basic training he gained from a cadet scheme at school. Since March, he has seen action in at...
BBC
More drone attacks against Russia in Crimea - reports
We're now closing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Thanks for joining us. Your writers today have been Catherine Evans, Nadeem Shad and Adam Durbin, and the page has been edited by Alex Therrien. What happened today?. We'll soon be bringing today's live coverage of the Ukraine war...
Angolan opposition leader says one-party state is 'big cancer' of society
LUANDA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Angola's main opposition party UNITA accused the government on Sunday of establishing an undemocratic one-party state, and said contesting the result of this week's election was not off the table.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ukraine war: Billowing smoke after strike in Sevastopol
More drone attacks against Russian targets have been reported in Crimea. The unconfirmed reports follow a string of attacks against Russian military sites and equipment in the annexed peninsula over the past week. Video appears to show smoke rising from the area in Sevastopol where Russia's Black Sea fleet is...
BBC
Afghanistan: Peace at a price in the Taliban’s heartlands
A year after the Taliban takeover, BBC correspondent Secunder Kermani visits the group's heartlands in southern Afghanistan to discover that peace comes at a price. In a dusty patch of land next to the Helmand river, along what used to be one of the frontlines of the war, two teenage boys are locked in an embrace, trying to wrestle each other to the ground. Sitting in a wide circle, spectators look on eagerly as the early evening light begins to dim.
Comments / 0