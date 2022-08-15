Read full article on original website
Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
