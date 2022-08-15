ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
Suspects arrested in killing of cab driver in Queens

NEW YORK - Two suspects connected to the killing of a taxi driver in Queens last weekend have been arrested, the NYPD said Thursday. One of the suspects, 20-year-old Austin Amos, has been charged with manslaughter, gang assault and other charges. Amos reportedly has six prior arrests, including robbery, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct.
One Defendant Sentenced, Another To Be Retried In Hudson County Killing

A 24-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to prison while his co-defendant will be retried in a 2018 killing of a Bayonne man, authorities announced. James Crawford, 24, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without parole, for his role in the Sept. 4, 2018 killing of Eric Crocker, 23, in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
