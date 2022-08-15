ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

David Lauer Sr.
2d ago

When the police officers disconnected to the community by sitting in their police cars and not walking the beat anymore. That I feel is where it began the disconnect

wypr.org

Pass the Mic: LGBTQ Power!

Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Then Lyles is joined by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Volunteers address city's vacant housing issue through community walk

Volunteers led a community walk in west Baltimore that is part of a renewed effort to address the city's vacant and abandoned homes. Wednesday marked the sixth neighborhood walk of its kind in west Baltimore, and the first in Edmondson Village. Volunteers heard from the people who live near the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man gets 40-year sentence in deadly downtown beating

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the beating death of another man outside of a downtown convenience store, authorities said Thursday.Alante Batson received a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, meaning he will only serve 40 years in prison. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.The conviction and sentence stem from the killing of Dionte Green, who died in December 2020, about a week after he was beaten unconscious near...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest

WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19."This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 Baltimore City Schools officers temporarily reassigned after being present at shooting

Four Baltimore City Schools police officers have been temporarily reassigned after being at the scene of a quadruple shooting that left one person dead in the Hamilton area. According to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright with City Schools Police, one officer was injured and taken to an area hospital and was later released. No further details on the officer's injury are available.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

