Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO