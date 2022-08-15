Read full article on original website
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
Assailant groped teen in Midtown Manhattan, punched her dad: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant groped a 13-year-old girl on a Midtown street, then punched her father when he tried to intervene, according to authorities. The attacker grabbed the girl’s buttocks on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, officials said. When the girl’s father, 55, tried to […]
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 2 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
NYPD: Woman escapes custody in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.
Bronx woman arrested after escaping from handcuffs at police precinct: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman was arrested again after she slipped out of her handcuffs and escaped from a Bronx precinct Wednesday, prompting a search, officials said. Christina Evans, 33, was initially arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and taken to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street before she escaped at […]
52-Year-Old Assaulted, Skull Fractured After Being Attacked by Unknown Assailant in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man is in critical but stable condition after being...
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
Suspect Who Shot Man Twice in Broad Daylight Outside Brooklyn Bodega Identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police today released a photo of a suspect who shot a...
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males
Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops
A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
Man Stabbed at NYC Subway Station After Brief Altercation
NEW YORK, NY – A man was stabbed during an altercation with another individual while...
Man Threatened Bronx Store Clerk During Robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are seeking to identify a man...
3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.
67-Year-Old Coney Island Candy Store Clerk Assaulted, Robbed
NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to crime in New York City, criminals have...
New York City Police Searching for Brooklyn Subway Groper
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old woman was groped by an unknown male while inside...
24-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.
Dozens of guns confiscated by NYPD after weekend crackdown in the Bronx
The NYPD showed off the dozens of weapons they took off the streets in the Bronx over the weekend, but is it doing any good, and are people feeling any safer?
NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, […]
