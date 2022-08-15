ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

Assailant groped teen in Midtown Manhattan, punched her dad: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant groped a 13-year-old girl on a Midtown street, then punched her father when he tried to intervene, according to authorities. The attacker grabbed the girl’s buttocks on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, officials said. When the girl’s father, 55, tried to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman escapes custody in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Bronx woman arrested after escaping from handcuffs at police precinct: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman was arrested again after she slipped out of her handcuffs and escaped from a Bronx precinct Wednesday, prompting a search, officials said. Christina Evans, 33, was initially arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and taken to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street before she escaped at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nypd#Violent Crime
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopWired

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy