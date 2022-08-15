Read full article on original website
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
Man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy. More arrests expected.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot more than once outside his unmarked SUV Friday.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WRAL
Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer. Reporter: Leslie...
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd. The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder. “It gives […]
WXII 12
Man charged with murder of Wake County Sheriff’s deputy
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged with murder in the death of a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy. Court documents reveal Arturo Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was found in a rural area...
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
cbs17
Man injured in Durham shooting Wednesday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after being shot in Durham, police said on Wednesday. This happened just before 8:30 a.m. near South Roxboro and Bond Streets. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. According to officers, the victim was taken...
WRAL
Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide. One person was murdered in Durham on Wednesday afternoon and another person was injured. Police...
cbs17
Wake Forest police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. July 29, and the suspects left the...
1 killed in I-40 wreck that shuts down lanes near Cary Towne Boulevard, police say
The highway is expected to be closed until at least 3 p.m., and motorists are advised to take detours.
Details released for visitation and funeral of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Many questions remain nearly a week after Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed while on duty.
cbs17
Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...
cbs17
2 suspects arrested after ‘unsafe’ car chase ends with crisis negotiators near Garner High School
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A short vehicle pursuit in Garner soon escalated to include crisis negotiators Wednesday afternoon, Garner police said. Police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle with two individuals inside. This, Captain Chris Adams said, led to a short pursuit that was discontinued by law enforcement once the operator of the vehicle began driving in an unsafe manner.
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
2 teens, 12-year-old boy remain hospitalized after Raleigh club shooting
Raleigh mayor, police chief speak after night club shooting injures 6 children. Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since a shooting at a nightclub last Friday left six children injured. “No one in Raleigh should be okay with what happened Friday...
Woman killed in Fayetteville crash identified by police
Fayetteville police have released the name of the driver killed in a head-on crash that happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road.
