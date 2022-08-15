ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WRAL

Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer. Reporter: Leslie...
WXII 12

Man charged with murder of Wake County Sheriff’s deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged with murder in the death of a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy. Court documents reveal Arturo Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was found in a rural area...
cbs17

Man injured in Durham shooting Wednesday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after being shot in Durham, police said on Wednesday. This happened just before 8:30 a.m. near South Roxboro and Bond Streets. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. According to officers, the victim was taken...
WRAL

Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide. One person was murdered in Durham on Wednesday afternoon and another person was injured. Police...
cbs17

Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
cbs17

2 suspects arrested after ‘unsafe’ car chase ends with crisis negotiators near Garner High School

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A short vehicle pursuit in Garner soon escalated to include crisis negotiators Wednesday afternoon, Garner police said. Police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle with two individuals inside. This, Captain Chris Adams said, led to a short pursuit that was discontinued by law enforcement once the operator of the vehicle began driving in an unsafe manner.
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
