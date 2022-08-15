Read full article on original website
Police investigating dozens of burglaries, car thefts in Bucks County
Authorities in Bucks County say the thieves target unlocked vehicles between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Delaware Man Arrested for Attempted Fraud and Gun Possession in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Parkesburg Police say that on August 9th, 2022, they arrested and charged 22-year-old Kevin Capel of Dover, Delaware, with Forgery and related criminal offenses after he attempted to defraud Fulton Bank at 100 West First Avenue out of thousands of dollars. Officers also removed a loaded...
KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Help ID'ing South Jersey Burglary Suspects
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying multiple men wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County and Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. Additional photos can be found by clicking here. Between May and June 2022 the suspects entered into commercial buildings and...
CBS News
Search is on for alleged serial car thief in Newark, Delaware
Police arrested Jaylah Byers, of Charlotte, North Carolina, on the 1100 block of South College Avenue on Saturday. Once released on bail, she allegedly stole another vehicle.
Can You Help to Identify These Individuals? Contact Brooklawn Police With Information
The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding alleged property damage that occurred at the Motel 6 on July 20, 2022. (All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept.) The individuals fled the scene in what appears to be...
Man Wearing DEA Shirt Crashed into Newark Home, Fled Scene
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark are searching for a man wearing a blue DEA...
N.J. corrections officer admits accepting bribe to smuggle phone
A Salem County corrections officer admitted Tuesday in Camden federal court to taking a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a federal detainee, officials said. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right, according to New...
Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
Two Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting, Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.
Police: Delaware Man Struck And Killed In Maryland Big Rig “Hit-And-Run”
Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County, according to officials. Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 13 from...
Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist, 78, critically injured in Delaware
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are searching for a driver accused of hitting a motorcyclist and leaving the scene. According to authorities, New Castle county police responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive on Saturday for a report of a vehicle collision. When officers arrived on...
Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing Sisters
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters. 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street. Jasmine is 6′ 0″, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides. Jada is 4′ 11″, 120 lbs., medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and blue jean jacket with red writing.
Woman struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown, no other vehicle involved: Police
Police have confirmed the woman was not struck by a fleeing vehicle prior to being hit by the SEPTA bus.
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
Mullica Man Charged for Assault of Child
MAYS LANDING NJ – On August 15, 2022, detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office...
ChristianaCare drops out of deal to buy Crozer Health
ChristianaCare’s plans to expand into the Philly area have blown up. The Wilmington health care system announced Thursday that it will not be buying Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The two systems had announced the signing of a letter of intent for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect on Feb. 11, 2022. Since then, a joint statement ... Read More
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
