Dover, DE

City
Dover, DE
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Two Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting, Police Investigate

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
SELBYVILLE, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
SELBYVILLE, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing Sisters

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters. 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street. Jasmine is 6′ 0″, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides. Jada is 4′ 11″, 120 lbs., medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and blue jean jacket with red writing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

ChristianaCare drops out of deal to buy Crozer Health

ChristianaCare’s plans to expand into the Philly area have blown up. The Wilmington health care system announced Thursday that it will not be buying Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The two systems had announced the signing of a letter of intent for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect on Feb. 11, 2022. Since then, a joint statement ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

