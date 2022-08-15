Read full article on original website
Westfield Police Blotter: Here's what's happening
WESTFIELD, NJ – Police in Westfield have released their weekly police blotter reports detailing incidents...
Iconic North Jersey Deli Expands Again: Report
One of Essex County's most popular delis is opening another location. This time, the Millburn Deli is heading to Westfield, NJ Advance Media reports. Last November, the Millburn Deli opened a store in Montclair, and previously in Morristown. The new Westfield location will be replacing the Jersey Mike's at the...
Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Good For $391K Sold In Passaic County
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $391,592 was sold in Passaic County. The ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s 7th Street in Clifton. The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 36, 44 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT
Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
Jersey Cash 5 $221K Winning Ticket Sold in Hudson County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn...
South River Crime Report: Here’s what’s happening
SOUTH RIVER, NJ – The South River Police Department has issued the following police blotter...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
Amazon Fresh Food Store Coming Soon To Monmouth County, New Jersey
There were rumors about it happening, then it got confirmed and now it is just taking a really long time. I'm talking about a brand new Amazon Fresh coming to Eatontown, New Jersey. ICYMI, a much anticipated Amazon Fresh will take over the old Toys R Us on Rt. 35...
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
Large water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
Police in North Bergen have confirmed a large water main break is causing some issues around 1300 73rd St.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
theobserver.com
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
Craig Guy appears next in line for county executive seat after DeGise decides to retire
As county executive Tom DeGise made known on Monday and Tuesday that his current term as county executive ending in 2023 will be his last, the stars are aligning for his chief of staff, Craig Guy, to take over as county executive. A long-time Hudson County political insider and DeGise’s...
One Of Bergen County's Most Popular Ice Cream Shops Shutters
One of Bergen County's most beloved ice cream shops has closed after seven years in business. Ice Cream By Mike scooped its final dozen-or-so flavors on Sunday, Aug. 14. Owner Michael Elias, who moved his shop from Hackensack to Ridgewood, told NorthJersey.com he "just didn't have enough business." "A farewell...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
