Cranford, NJ

Daily Voice

Iconic North Jersey Deli Expands Again: Report

One of Essex County's most popular delis is opening another location. This time, the Millburn Deli is heading to Westfield, NJ Advance Media reports. Last November, the Millburn Deli opened a store in Montclair, and previously in Morristown. The new Westfield location will be replacing the Jersey Mike's at the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Good For $391K Sold In Passaic County

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $391,592 was sold in Passaic County. The ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s 7th Street in Clifton. The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 36, 44 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT

Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion

Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Of Bergen County's Most Popular Ice Cream Shops Shutters

One of Bergen County's most beloved ice cream shops has closed after seven years in business. Ice Cream By Mike scooped its final dozen-or-so flavors on Sunday, Aug. 14. Owner Michael Elias, who moved his shop from Hackensack to Ridgewood, told NorthJersey.com he "just didn't have enough business." "A farewell...
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town

Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
