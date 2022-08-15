ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Boeing, Northrop Grumman Join Group Pushing 3D Printing to Small Suppliers

Boeing and Northrop Grumman have joined a White House-backed consortium that is pushing smaller aerospace and defense suppliers to manufacture more 3D-printed parts. The companies join Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, GE, Siemens, and Honeywell as members of the AM Forward group that the Biden administration announced in May. “While U.S....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy Ships#Usni News#U S Central Command#The U S Navy#Renk Group#Lockheed#Littoral Combat Ships#Naval Sea Systems Command#House#Senate
American Council on Science and Health

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

In the last half-century, commercial nuclear power plants have gone from large to huge to gargantuan – it’s not uncommon for a nuclear power station to contain multiple reactors that each produce over 1000 MW (megawatts) of electricity from correspondingly large and complex reactors – a single nuclear generating station with four 1000 MW reactor plants is cranking out 4 GigaWatts of electricity – nearly 100 GW hours of electrical energy daily - enough to supply the electrical consumption of a city of several hundred thousand. However, four reactors of this size will cost billions of dollars, require at least a decade to construct (and still more time to overcome legal challenges and other obstacles raised by anti-nuclear activists and those who don’t want a power plant like this in their backyards), and requires teams of highly skilled operators, supervisors, technicians, engineers, regulators, and others to build and operate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy