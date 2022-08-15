In the last half-century, commercial nuclear power plants have gone from large to huge to gargantuan – it’s not uncommon for a nuclear power station to contain multiple reactors that each produce over 1000 MW (megawatts) of electricity from correspondingly large and complex reactors – a single nuclear generating station with four 1000 MW reactor plants is cranking out 4 GigaWatts of electricity – nearly 100 GW hours of electrical energy daily - enough to supply the electrical consumption of a city of several hundred thousand. However, four reactors of this size will cost billions of dollars, require at least a decade to construct (and still more time to overcome legal challenges and other obstacles raised by anti-nuclear activists and those who don’t want a power plant like this in their backyards), and requires teams of highly skilled operators, supervisors, technicians, engineers, regulators, and others to build and operate.

