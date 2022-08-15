Read full article on original website
Related
Allen County Fair: How to go
The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared on Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Cedrick Davis, 52, Lima, changed his plea to no contest to attempted aggravated arson, a felony 3; and domestic violence, a felnoy 4, shortly after the start of his jury trial. The court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 27.
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunlap arrest bodycam footage released by Wapak PD
WAPAKONETA — Newly released video of the arrest of Tyler Dunlap, the Lima police officer arrested in June after reportedly interfering with medics who were attending to an injured woman at his home, shows Wapakoneta Police Lt. Shannon Place pointing her taser at Dunlap and the woman who medics were trying to treat.
Lima News
OVI checkpoint in Van Wert
VAN WERT — Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a release of an OVI checkpoint beginning tomorrow evening. The goal is to interrupt and stop impaired drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will release the location of the checkpoint on Friday. According to a recent press release, “Based on provisional...
WOWO News
Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff: new Deputy sworn in
Sheriff Mark Whittaker swore in the newest Deputy of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office: Greg Fourman!. Deputy Fourman began his career with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in January 2022. He recently obtained his Ohio Peace Officer Certification and is now eligible to begin in-house training and work toward his goal of becoming a Road Deputy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
Police calls
100 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Officers investigated a hit-skip accident Sunday. 1500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday. 1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Sunday.
peakofohio.com
Findlay man arrested for assault
A Findlay man was arrested after an altercation in the 14,000 block of Basswood Avenue in Lakeview, Wednesday evening, around 8:40. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male, later identified as Curtis King, 40, chasing a female and then fighting another male in the middle of the street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
sent-trib.com
Driver leads law enforcement on chase, escapes after crashing into field
A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought. Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle early Thursday morning. The driver ran into a field after...
Lima firefighters thanked for averting tragedy
LIMA — A local restauranteur and leader of a contracting team on Wednesday highlighted the efforts of Lima firefighters to avert tragedy earlier this year. The Lima Fire Department recognized Captain Lee Short, firefighter Kane Swaney and firefighter Tony Kroeger for their life-saving work on July 1st in downtown Lima, saving three lives and a historic building.
peakofohio.com
Morris caught after trying to elude police
A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners declare an emergency situation
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
Wells County prosecutor under investigation by state disciplinary commission
Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnell said he turned himself into the state supreme court's discipline commission after getting his son out of a possible drunk driving stop.
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
New plea deal offered in Hale case
LIMA — A pre-trial was held in the court of Judge Teri Kohlrieser in the case of Romiere Hale. On April 12, 2021 the Lima Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers located a 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was taken to a local hospital where medical personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.
Comments / 0