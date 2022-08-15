WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.

