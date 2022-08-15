ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

The Lima News

Allen County Fair: How to go

The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared on Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Cedrick Davis, 52, Lima, changed his plea to no contest to attempted aggravated arson, a felony 3; and domestic violence, a felnoy 4, shortly after the start of his jury trial. The court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 27.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Honoring Allen County’s first families

LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Dunlap arrest bodycam footage released by Wapak PD

WAPAKONETA — Newly released video of the arrest of Tyler Dunlap, the Lima police officer arrested in June after reportedly interfering with medics who were attending to an injured woman at his home, shows Wapakoneta Police Lt. Shannon Place pointing her taser at Dunlap and the woman who medics were trying to treat.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

OVI checkpoint in Van Wert

VAN WERT — Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a release of an OVI checkpoint beginning tomorrow evening. The goal is to interrupt and stop impaired drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will release the location of the checkpoint on Friday. According to a recent press release, “Based on provisional...
VAN WERT, OH
WOWO News

Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff: new Deputy sworn in

Sheriff Mark Whittaker swore in the newest Deputy of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office: Greg Fourman!. Deputy Fourman began his career with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in January 2022. He recently obtained his Ohio Peace Officer Certification and is now eligible to begin in-house training and work toward his goal of becoming a Road Deputy.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Police calls

100 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Officers investigated a hit-skip accident Sunday. 1500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday. 1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Sunday.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Findlay man arrested for assault

A Findlay man was arrested after an altercation in the 14,000 block of Basswood Avenue in Lakeview, Wednesday evening, around 8:40. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male, later identified as Curtis King, 40, chasing a female and then fighting another male in the middle of the street.
FINDLAY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima firefighters thanked for averting tragedy

LIMA — A local restauranteur and leader of a contracting team on Wednesday highlighted the efforts of Lima firefighters to avert tragedy earlier this year. The Lima Fire Department recognized Captain Lee Short, firefighter Kane Swaney and firefighter Tony Kroeger for their life-saving work on July 1st in downtown Lima, saving three lives and a historic building.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Morris caught after trying to elude police

A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners declare an emergency situation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

New plea deal offered in Hale case

LIMA — A pre-trial was held in the court of Judge Teri Kohlrieser in the case of Romiere Hale. On April 12, 2021 the Lima Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers located a 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was taken to a local hospital where medical personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.
LIMA, OH

