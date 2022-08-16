ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Top state conservation teacher to receive $1,000 DNR grant

SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a $1,000 grant to a kindergarten through fifth-grade public or private school teacher in the state who demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences. Science specialists covering those grade levels also can apply. The grant recipient...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Pennsylvania State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PACT Act to offer resources to numerous Kansas veterans

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
KANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8

Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
KPVI Newschannel 6

Holcomb leading Indiana trade mission to Taiwan, South Korea

Gov. Eric Holcomb and a delegation of Indiana business and education leaders are beginning a one-week Asian trade mission that includes visits to Taiwan and South Korea. The Hoosiers were expected to arrive early Sunday morning Region time in Taipei, Taiwan, for two days of meetings with business executives, top academics and government officials in the Chinese island nation that's home to nearly 24 million people.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

4 die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana over past week

A three-week streak of no COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana has come to an end. The Indiana Department of Health said four Lake County residents died because of the coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the 29 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There still have been no COVID-19...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledge Of Allegiance#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#North Dakotans#Americans#United#Grand Forks#The Fargo School Board
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dispose of waste pesticides at fall events in S.C.

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is offering South Carolina residents the opportunity to safely dispose of outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides. The pesticide and chemical program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal, and will have final authority on acceptance of products.
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina

OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
CASS COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat

SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy