PIF4 enhances DNA binding of CDF2 to co-regulate target gene expression and promote Arabidopsis hypocotyl cell elongation

Nature.com
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Nature.com
PIF4 and CDF2 co-operate to regulate cell elongation in Arabidopsis thaliana
Cellular responses to environmental and developmental signals depend on the recruitment of transcription factors to specific genes. Although PIF4 and CDF2 belong to different transcription factor families in Arabidopsis thaliana, data suggest that they act co-operatively to bind to specific target genes in the gene network that regulates hypocotyl cell elongation.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
Reply to: Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Replying to I.J. Schultz & H.J.T. Coelingh Bennink Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03746-6 (2022) The major concern that the authors have risen is the enhanced sensitivity of BC cell lines to SI-12 treatment in our study as a result of the silencing of four genes-OR4D6, OR5I1, NDNF, and S1PR1-in spite of the lack of their expression in these cell lines, according to public databases and previously published studies.
Nature.com
Multiscale light-sheet organoid imaging framework
Organoids provide an accessible in vitro system to mimic the dynamics of tissue regeneration and development. However, long-term live-imaging of organoids remains challenging. Here we present an experimental and image-processing framework capable of turning long-term light-sheet imaging of intestinal organoids into digital organoids. The framework combines specific imaging optimization combined with data processing via deep learning techniques to segment single organoids, their lumen, cells and nuclei in 3D over long periods of time. By linking lineage trees with corresponding 3D segmentation meshes for each organoid, the extracted information is visualized using a web-based "Digital Organoid Viewer" tool allowing combined understanding of the multivariate and multiscale data. We also show backtracking of cells of interest, providing detailed information about their history within entire organoid contexts. Furthermore, we show cytokinesis failure of regenerative cells and that these cells never reside in the intestinal crypt, hinting at a tissue scale control on cellular fidelity.
Nature.com
Four weeks treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide lowers liver fat and concomitantly circulating glucagon in individuals with overweight
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. We investigated the effect of pharmacologically induced weight loss on markers of glucagon resistance in individuals with overweight during treatment with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist liraglutide. We performed an open-label study in 14 men with overweight (age 38"‰Â±"‰11 years, BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4"‰kg/m2) without simultaneously diabetes. Subjects were treated with liraglutide, initiated and titrated with 0.6"‰mg/day/week to reach the final dose of 3.0"‰mg/day. Subjects were examined at baseline, during titration (Week 4), after 2 weeks of steady state (Week 6) of final dosing of liraglutide and 3 weeks after discontinuation of liraglutide (follow-up). Study participants lost 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.9"‰kg (3%) total body weight during the first 4 weeks of treatment with liraglutide. Simultaneously, liver fat content decreased from 12.4"‰Â±"‰11.6% to 10.2"‰Â±"‰11.1%, p"‰="‰0.025, whereas fat content in the spleen and subcutaneous tissue was unaltered. Markers of glucagon resistance, including plasma glucagon and the glucagon-alanine-index, also decreased significantly during treatment, but total and individual plasma amino acid concentrations did not. Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was unchanged during treatment, whereas insulin clearance increased. Treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide decreased liver fat content, and simultaneously attenuated glucagon concentrations and the glucagon-alanine index in individuals with overweight without diabetes.
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Impact of lung function impairment after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Late-onset noninfectious pulmonary complications (LONIPC) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). However, the clinical impact of lung function deterioration itself in long-term adult survivors of HSCT remains to be fully investigated. This retrospective, longitudinal study aimed to investigate pulmonary function following HSCT in terms of its change and the clinical significance of its decline. We examined 167 patients who survived for at least 2Â years without relapse. The median follow-up period was 10.3Â years. A linear mixed-effects model showed that the slope of pulmonary function tests values, including percent vital capacity (%VC), percent forced expiratory volume in one second (%FEV1), and FEV1/forced VC ratio (FEV1%), decreased over time. The cumulative incidence of newly obstructive and restrictive lung function impairment (LFI) at 10Â years was 15.7% and 19.5%, respectively. Restrictive LFI was a significant, independent risk factor for overall survival (hazard ratio 7.11, P"‰="‰0.007) and non-relapse mortality (hazard ratio 12.19, P"‰="‰0.003). Our data demonstrated that lung function declined over time after HSCT and that the decline itself had a significant impact on survival regardless of LONIPC.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: spike protein mutational analysis and epitope for broad neutralization
Mutations in the spike glycoproteins of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have independently been shown to enhance aspects of spike protein fitness. Here, we describe an antibody fragment (VH ab6) that neutralizes all major variants including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants, with a unique mode of binding revealed by cryo-EM studies. Further, we provide a comparative analysis of the mutational effects within previously emerged variant spikes and identify the structural role of mutations within the NTD and RBD in evading antibody neutralization. Our analysis shows that the highly mutated Gamma N-terminal domain exhibits considerable structural rearrangements, partially explaining its decreased neutralization by convalescent sera. Our results provide mechanistic insights into the structural, functional, and antigenic consequences of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations and highlight a spike protein vulnerability that may be exploited to achieve broad protection against circulating variants.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Molecular characterization of polyphenol oxidase between small and large leaf tea cultivars
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17184-1, published online 27 July 2022. In the original version of this Article, Jason T. C. Tzen was omitted as a co-corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to TCTZEN@dragon.nchu.edu.tw. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Graduate...
Nature.com
Schizophrenia-associated differential DNA methylation in brain is distributed across the genome and annotated to MAD1L1, a locus at which DNA methylation and transcription phenotypes share genetic variation with schizophrenia risk
DNA methylation (DNAm), the addition of a methyl group to a cytosine in DNA, plays an important role in the regulation of gene expression. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with schizophrenia (SZ) by genome-wide association studies (GWAS) often influence local DNAm levels. Thus, DNAm alterations, acting through effects on gene expression, represent one potential mechanism by which SZ-associated SNPs confer risk. In this study, we investigated genome-wide DNAm in postmortem superior temporal gyrus from 44 subjects with SZ and 44 non-psychiatric comparison subjects using Illumina Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip microarrays, and extracted cell-type-specific methylation signals by applying tensor composition analysis. We identified SZ-associated differential methylation at 242 sites, and 44 regions containing two or more sites (FDR cutoff of q"‰="‰0.1) and determined a subset of these were cell-type specific. We found mitotic arrest deficient 1-like 1 (MAD1L1), a gene within an established GWAS risk locus, harbored robust SZ-associated differential methylation. We investigated the potential role of MAD1L1 DNAm in conferring SZ risk by assessing for colocalization among quantitative trait loci for methylation and gene transcripts (mQTLs and tQTLs) in brain tissue and GWAS signal at the locus using multiple-trait-colocalization analysis. We found that mQTLs and tQTLs colocalized with the GWAS signal (posterior probability >0.8). Our findings suggest that alterations in MAD1L1 methylation and transcription may mediate risk for SZ at the MAD1L1-containing locus. Future studies to identify how SZ-associated differential methylation affects MAD1L1 biological function are indicated.
Nature.com
Correction: The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice
On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The article "The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice", written by Francesca Forzano et al., was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 17 December 2021 without open access. With the authors' decision to opt for Open Choice, the copyright of the article changed on 11 July 2022 to Â© Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Nature.com
Reclassifying tumour cell cycle activity in terms of its tissue of origin
Genomic alterations resulting in loss of control over the cell cycle is a fundamental hallmark of human malignancies. Whilst pan-cancer studies have broadly assessed tumour genomics and their impact on oncogenic pathways, analyses taking the baseline signalling levels in normal tissue into account are lacking. To this end, we aimed to reclassify the cell cycle activity of tumours in terms of their tissue of origin and determine if any common DNA mutations, chromosome arm-level changes or signalling pathways contribute to an increase in baseline corrected cell cycle activity. Combining normal tissue and pan-cancer data from over 13,000 samples we demonstrate that tumours of gynaecological origin show the highest levels of corrected cell cycle activity, partially owing to hormonal signalling and gene expression changes. We also show that normal and tumour tissues can be separated into groups (quadrants) of low/high cell cycle activity and propose the hypothesis of an upper limit on these activity levels in tumours.
Nature.com
Ubiquitous enhancement of nematic fluctuations across the phase diagram of iron based superconductors probed by the Nernst effect
The role of nematic fluctuations for unconventional superconductivity has been the subject of intense discussions for many years. In iron-based superconductors, the most established probe for electronic-nematic fluctuations, i.e. the elastoresistivity seems to imply that superconductivity is reinforced by electronic-nematic fluctuations, since the elastoresistivity amplitude peaks at or close to optimal Tc. However, on the over-doped side of the superconducting dome, the diminishing elastoresistivity suggests a negligible importance in the mechanism of superconductivity. Here we introduce the Nernst coefficient as a genuine probe for electronic nematic fluctuations, and we show that the amplitude of the Nernst coefficient tracks the superconducting dome of two prototype families of iron-based superconductors, namely Rh-doped BaFe2As2 and Co-doped LaFeAsO. Our data thus provide fresh evidence that in these systems, nematic fluctuations foster the superconductivity throughout the phase diagram.
Nature.com
METTL3 potentiates progression of cervical cancer by suppressing ER stress via regulating m6A modification of TXNDC5 mRNA
N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is the most abundant chemical modification on mRNA and plays significant roles in many bioprocesses. However, the functions of m6A on cervical cancer (CC) tumorigenesis remain unclear. Here we found methyltransferase-like 3 (METTL3), a core member of the m6A methyltransferase family, was greatly upregulated as an independent prognostic factor in CC. Mechanistically, the transcription factor ETS1 recruited P300 and WDR5 which separately mediated H3K27ac and H3K4me3 histone modification in the promoter of METTL3 and induced METTL3 transcription activation. Furthermore, we identified TXNDC5 as a target of METTL3-mediated m6A modification through MeRIP-seq, and revealed that METTL3-mediated TXNDC5 expression relied on the m6A reader-dependent manner. Functionally, we verified that METTL3 promoted proliferation and metastasis of CC cells by regulating of TXNDC5 expression through in vitro and in vivo experiments. In addition, our study verified the effect of METTL3/TXNDC5 axis on ER stress. Taken together, METTL3 facilitates the malignant progression of CC, suggesting that METTL3 might be a potential prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target for CC.
Nature.com
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
Nature.com
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Nature.com
A tissue-level phenome-wide network map of colocalized genes and phenotypes in the UK Biobank
Phenome-wide association studies identified numerous loci associated with traits and diseases. To help interpret these associations, we constructed a phenome-wide network map of colocalized genes and phenotypes. We generated colocalized signals using the Genotype-Tissue Expression data and genome-wide association results in UK Biobank. We identified 9151 colocalized genes for 1411 phenotypes across 48 tissues. Then, we constructed bipartite networks using the colocalized signals in each tissue, and showed that the majority of links were observed in a single tissue. We applied the biLouvain clustering algorithm in each tissue-specific network to identify co-clusters of genes and phenotypes. We observed significant enrichments of these co-clusters with known biological and functional gene classes. Overall, the phenome-wide map provides links between genes, phenotypes and tissues, and can yield biological and clinical discoveries.
