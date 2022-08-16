ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Another day, another stunt for Daniel Andrews: Victorian premier in fresh bid to soften his image - this time by releasing his P-plater driver's licence

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Victorian premier appears to be trying to change his nickname from 'Dictator Dan' to 'Daggy Dad Dan' by releasing a photo of his P-plate licence in the latest stunt to soften his image in an election year.

The image was to announce the latest freebie from the Victorian government with the accompanying text reading 'From today we're making these (P-plate licences) free'.

The shown licence, which had an expiration date of 1996, displays what would have been a 24-year-old Mr Andrews sporting a curly mop of hair above large wire-rimmed circular glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kx1I8_0hIXArim00
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has released a photo of his P-plate licence to announce that such licences will be handed out free in the state

The licence photo was another salvo in the charm offensive being waged by Mr Andrews' PR team to bury the memory of the lockdowns endured by Victorians during the Covid period.

Victorians were locked down for a world-record 262 days over 2020 and 2021.

Covid cases have again surged in Victoria this winter but instead of imposing strict lockdowns and curfews, as he did in the past two years, Mr Andrews has handed out free N95 masks.

The change of approach comes as a state election looms in November.

The Andrews government was notable for going above and beyond medical advice during the Covid period.

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton let it slip to 3AW's Neil Mitchell in September 2020 that the curfew, then in place, wasn't his idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gzstw_0hIXArim00
The charm offensive being waged by Mr Andrews this year is in contrast to the harsh leader who imposed world-record lockdowns on Victorians

However, in July this year, the state's new health minister Mary-Anne Thomas let it be known she had defied Prof Sutton's advice to make masks mandatory.

'I have chosen not to extend mandates for mask-wearing in some of the settings recommended to me by the health officer,' Ms Thomas said.

'We believe after three years, Victorians know what to do.'

This was a far cry from the Covid period when the Victorian government banned playgrounds on the strength of one suspected transmission.

At one stage Mr Andrews even warned Victorians about gathering on a beach to watch sunsets.

Victoria Police became the first law agency to use rubber bullets against civilians during an anti-lockdown protest at the Shrine of Remembrance in September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaina_0hIXArim00
Victoria was known for its heavy handed policing during the state's Covid lockdowns and in this image police are firing gas grenades, and rubber bullets, against anti-lockdown protesters at the Shrine of Remembrance in September 2021 

The Andrews government has gone through many ministers most associated with the Covid pandemic, with four senior MPs announcing they would retire from politics at the next election.

Mr Andrews has shared a number of personal moments on his social media this year.

In July, his wife took to Twitter to share a picture of a smiling stubbled unbuttoned Mr Andrews to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The romantic black and white photo showed Catherine Andrews giving her husband a kiss on the cheek with the caption: 'Happy 50th to you my love' accompanied by a red 'love heart' emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RGPp_0hIXArim00
The tweet shared by Mr Andrews and his wife in July as part of a campaign to change his image

Ms Andrews also solemnly announced the death of the family cat Felix in April.

'With the heaviest of hearts, we have farewelled our beautiful old boy Felix today,' Ms Andrews she tweeted.

'He had a very long life for which we shall be forever grateful. We will never forget his gentle nature and special ability to comfort and love us when we needed it most.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hwj66_0hIXArim00
Ms Andrews went public with the death of the family's beloved cat Felix earlier this year

Mr Andrews' family features regularly his social media accounts, with the Premier reportedly having more people in his personal communications team than the prime minister.

The whole Andrews clan was shown attending the premiere of the hit musical Hamilton in March.

Mr Andrews also sent out a picture of himself with Catherine in a box seat from the theatre with the caption: 'Date night'.

The Victorian government is making a big effort to promote good news stories and is showering its constituents with free things despite the state's budget being billions in debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vk6u5_0hIXArim00
Grace Andrews, Daniel Andrews, Catherine Andrews, Joseph Andrews and Noah Andrews attend the Melbourne premiere Hamilton at Her Majesty's Theatre on March 24

Money is being pumped into the state failing health system, with a May budget revealing 21 Victorians had died waiting for an ambulance.

Mr Andrews, whose premiership has been marked by a law and order style with the state having the largest police force in Australia, has also been combatting suggestions crime is rampant.

He testily hit back at influencer Bec Judd in May who said she feared home invasions in the affluent Melbourne area of Brighton.

Mr Andrews berated Judd for 'missing' the announcement of 500 additional police officers, 70 of which he believed were allocated to her Bayside area.

Victorian Labor also faces potential court convictions linked to Mr Andrews' socialist left faction.

Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission hearings have revealed a pervasive Labor culture of branch-stacking and misuse of taxpayer money, sometimes to employ relatives in ministerial offices.

IBAC head Robert Redlich, told the AFR he was 'highly frustrated' that he could not reveal further investigations underway.

Despite this, most polls have Victorian Labor well placed to win the next election although they might lose some MPs from their healthy majority.

As in the federal election, the Liberals face competition from the upstart Teal candidates in seats that previously were considered safe.

Liberal leader Matthew Guy has faced corruption problems of his own recently leaving his chief of staff, who it was revealed asked a wealthy Liberal donor to fund his private marketing business.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorians#Licences
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
The Independent

Amputee abandoned on plane at Manchester Airport had to be helped off by ‘embarrassed’ pilot

A wheelchair user with an amputated leg was left feeling “as insignificant as anyone could possibly feel” when he was left waiting on a plane after landing at Manchester airport last month. Actor David Judd says an “embarassed” Jet2 pilot had to come to his rescue to assist him off the aircraft once it became clear no special assistance staff were on hand.Mr Judd, from Wakefield, had flown in from Almeria, Spain with his wife Amanda on 18 June when he was stranded on the aircraft as the other passengers departed.The 54-year-old - who had his lower leg amputated...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
The US Sun

Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack

MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

551K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy