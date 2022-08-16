Read full article on original website
Related
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
Only one more top prize is left in the Million Dollar Loteria game!
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market. Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
Texas Woman Wins Brand New Truck In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Now that's an epic lottery prize!
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez. Hernandez […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell
STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised
Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
See the Hatchlings Helping Revive the Texas Horned Lizard From Caldwell Zoo in Tyler
A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
CBP: Migrant saves herself, 27 others in stash house
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant woman was credited with saving herself and 27 others from a stash house. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents assisted a woman after receiving an emergency call claiming she was being held against her will at an Edinburg home, according to a news release from U.S. Customs […]
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2