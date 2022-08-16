ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Brownsville, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.   Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez.  Hernandez […]
PECOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised

Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
LIVINGSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Migrant saves herself, 27 others in stash house

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant woman was credited with saving herself and 27 others from a stash house. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents assisted a woman after receiving an emergency call claiming she was being held against her will at an Edinburg home, according to a news release from U.S. Customs […]
EDINBURG, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
