ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Clay Township car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction, according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died on...
GLENSHAW, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bruin, PA
City
Sligo, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Armstrong County, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Accidents
City
Parker, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident

One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Scott
explore venango

Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tweed
explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting

VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Titusville Herald

Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash

A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Police Continue Search for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy