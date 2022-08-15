Read full article on original website
Aging Well: The hidden value of volunteering
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Volunteer work is a wonderful use of your time. Doing something worthwhile for others offers a wealth of benefits to your own well-being, from keeping you mentally and socially active to strengthening your sense of purpose and satisfaction with life.
Sign up for Reston Museum’s free historic walking tour!
Join a Reston Museum docent for the last walking tours of the summer! A free guided walking tour exploring Reston’s founding occurs Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Tour starts at the Reston Museum and lasts approximately 30 minutes. The tour explores how Reston revolutionized America’s suburban neighborhoods. Advanced registration is encouraged to secure attendance, as tour size will be limited.
Celebrate Fairfax to crown karaoke champ at final Tysons Block Party
Celebrate Fairfax Inc. will close out the summer tomorrow (Friday) with an outdoor bash and some tunes. The nonprofit organization best known for staging the annual Celebrate Fairfax! Festival will kick off the third and final Tysons Block Party of the season at 4 p.m. outside The PARC (8508 Leesburg Pike), the events venue it established at a former Container Store.
FCPS recommends funding for staff bonuses, facility upgrades and more
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) Employee bonuses, facility improvements, and a study of middle school start times are among the priorities that Fairfax County Public Schools can now fund, thanks to some financial leeway from staff vacancies and state revenue. The school system has about $90.9 million left over from fiscal...
Morning Notes
I-66 Lane Closure in Vienna Area Starts Tonight — “The left travel lane on I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495 will be closed beginning around 9 p.m. Friday, August 19, through 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25, to allow for continued construction of the future I-66 Express Lanes…Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes during this period.” [VDOT]
Reston’s Tephra Institute selects artists for bi-annual exhibition
Five regional contemporary artists will highlight Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art‘s bi-annual Mary B. Howard Invitational. The group exhibition — slated to take place at the institute’s Reston Town Center gallery from Dec. 10 through Feb. 26 — features the work of regional artists selected through a months-long application process.
Beautification project slated for Lake Fairfax next month
A one-day beautification project is slated to take place next month at Lake Fairfax in Reston. The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking volunteers for a community stewardship celebration at Lake Fairfax Park on Sept. 24. After a community celebration — which will feature a light breakfast and remarks by...
After soiree in Kingstowne business, loose community pig reunited with owner
A pig that found its way to a local business that happen to be trained in proper swine handling has been returned to his owner. The pig was caught by staff at Nalls Produce, a garden center located in the Kingstowne area, which turned the loose community pig to the county’s animal control division.
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
Candidates released for Reston Community Center’s board election
Three candidates are running for three seats on Reston Community Center’s Board of Governors. The annual vote — known as the preference poll — will feature incumbents Beverly Cosham and Paul Thomas, along with Shane Ziegler. Voting begins on Sept. 3. Each property owner in Small District...
73rd annual Prince William County Fair in full swing
The 73rd annual Prince William County Fair began this weekend but several events are still scheduled, including pony rides, mechanical bull rides, a sea lion show, a performance by country singer Tracy Byrd, a demolition derby and a mullet contest.
Northern Virginia to install speed cameras to make school zones safer
It's back-to-school season in the DMV, and more districts in Virginia are using speed cameras to try and make school zones safer. Last week, Fairfax announced they would be adding more cameras, and Wednesday night, Alexandria said they would be following suit. Alexandria has money approved for five cameras and...
Fairfax speed cameras near school zones go live next week
Speed enforcement cameras will go live in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as students return to class. That’s according to a tweet Wednesday from Fairfax city police. New cameras have been installed in school zones near four city schools and two Fairfax County Schools. Here are the...
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
Parents express outrage over Spotsylvania school board's handling of superintendent firing
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — At Wednesday's Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond, several parents and school board members from Spotsylvania County utilized the public comment portion to express outrage about how their longtime superintendent was fired by the school board without cause. Some Spotsylvania County school board members...
Hunters Woods ES rows to top of Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta
Thousands of spectators converged at Lake Anne Plaza over the weekend for the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta. This year, the event returned after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. More than 40 boats took part in the race, with Hunters Woods Elementary earning first place in the cadet category.
Free Dentistry Day at Reflection Dental – Little River on Saturday, September 10
ALEXANDRIA, VA – On Saturday Sept. 10, Reflection Dental – Little River (6546 Little River Turnpike) will offer free dental services to residents in the Alexandria community and surrounding areas. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Dr. Qais Musmar, Dr. Iyad Hijaz and the team at Reflection Dental...
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
New Vienna police station could open to public in September
Workers are putting the finishing touches on Vienna’s new police station, which will consolidate all police operations under one roof and provide new community spaces. After some disruptions earlier this year due to supply chain issues, the $14 million facility is scheduled to finish punch-list items and get a final Fairfax County inspection next week, according to an Aug. 12 update from the Town of Vienna Police Department.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
