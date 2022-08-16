ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Lose Another Safety to Injury

It seems to happen every training camp, with one position getting hit incredibly hard by injuries. For the Green Bay Packers this year, it’s safety. When starter Darnell Savage injured a hamstring on Family Night two weeks away, Vernon Scott was elevated into the starting lineup. Since then, special-teams ace and No. 5 safety Dallin Leavitt, seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter and Innis Gaines also have went down with injuries.
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna

The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
Florida State misspells 'official' in letter to recruit

Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process. On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet. The only...
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
Garcia beats Kvitova to win Western & Southern title

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. Garcia, already the first qualifier to reach the tournament final, clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. Garcia dropped to her knees and lay on her back on the court after the final point. The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday’s match with a WTA Tour-leading 26 wins since June. The 28th-ranked Kvitova and 35th-ranked Garcia both shook off first-round losses the previous week in Toronto to make their first appearances in a Cincinnati final.
Baker Mayfield Is Heard Coaching Up His Competition

It took just six weeks for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to revitalize his career. Last month, he was still stuck on the Cleveland Browns roster even if the squad traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett. He was then traded to the Panthers in exchange for a...
DK Metcalf Had A Legitimate Beef With Pete Carroll

Who could forget the draft day video of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf?. After being passed on in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf finally had his name called with the last pick of round two. The former Ole Miss standout repaid the trust Seattle gave him by offering his...
