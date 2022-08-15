Read full article on original website
the University of Delaware
Fall lifelong learning classes feature fun and diverse topics
Fall lifelong learning classes feature fun and diverse topics. Volunteer instructors at the center of OLLI learning cooperative. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the University of Delaware’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program in spring of 2020, program members faced a difficult decision: forego attending the classes and participating in the activities they loved so much or continue their passions by entering a brave new world of online OLLI programming. Choosing to stay engaged with friends and instructors via online learning, UD’s OLLI members unexpectedly created the largest online OLLI program in the nation.
the University of Delaware
Tips for fall move-in
The University of Delaware is finalizing preparations to welcome about 4,300 new students and nearly 7,200 total students to on-campus housing between Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 28. Most first-year students are scheduled to move into residence halls on Saturday, Aug. 27. The kick-off of a new academic year is an energized time on campus and an exciting time for families and students. The UD community will be gathered to support students and their families during move-in and welcome weekend, including hundreds of student staff members, full-time staff and community volunteers.
