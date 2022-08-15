The University of Delaware is finalizing preparations to welcome about 4,300 new students and nearly 7,200 total students to on-campus housing between Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 28. Most first-year students are scheduled to move into residence halls on Saturday, Aug. 27. The kick-off of a new academic year is an energized time on campus and an exciting time for families and students. The UD community will be gathered to support students and their families during move-in and welcome weekend, including hundreds of student staff members, full-time staff and community volunteers.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO