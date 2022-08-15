ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Lake City Reporter

City Manager bankrupt twice

Mayor served as attorney in second filing. Lake City’s new city manager, in charge of a $77 million organization, has filed for bankruptcy twice, the Lake City Reporter learned Friday. According to court documents from the U.S. Bankruptcy…
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

LCPD: They didn't stay at the Holiday Inn Express

Pair arrested after drunken fight at hotel. The third time wasn’t the charm for an Ohio man staying at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Tuesday night. After getting into one fight and trying to start another, a Lake City Police Department report…
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City, FL
Lake City, FL
