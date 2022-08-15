Read full article on original website
Lake City Reporter
City Manager bankrupt twice
Mayor served as attorney in second filing. Lake City’s new city manager, in charge of a $77 million organization, has filed for bankruptcy twice, the Lake City Reporter learned Friday. According to court documents from the U.S. Bankruptcy…
Lake City Reporter
Mega water woes: Arsenic in test wells causing issues for county development
Columbia County — and the North Florida Mega Industrial Park — has a water issue. Arsenic has been found in test wells drilled by the county near the park and the discovery is impacting the county’s…
Lake City Reporter
LCPD: They didn’t stay at the Holiday Inn Express
Pair arrested after drunken fight at hotel. The third time wasn’t the charm for an Ohio man staying at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Tuesday night. After getting into one fight and trying to start another, a Lake City Police Department report…
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Fort White dominates Branford on both sides of ball in Classic
BRANFORD — Early in the first quarter of Friday’s Preseason Classic, a light atop a pole near the south end zone of Cleve Sikes Field at Buccaneer Stadium burned out, sending sparks flying down to…
Lake City Reporter
Hazmat team called for late night traffic stop
A late night traffic stop turned into a life-threatening incident Wednesday when pool chemicals created a hazardous cloud for Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies involved. Deputies reportedly noted a…
