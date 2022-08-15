Read full article on original website
Power and rate increases coming to Logan City residents
LOGAN — Logan mayor Holly Daines was not available, so it was Logan Light and Power director Mark Montgomery who appeared on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday during For the People. He said there are some future rate adjustments coming down the line in...
2nd annual ‘Ignite the Light’ concert slated for Monday
LOGAN – Cache County is hosting a free-to-the-public suicide awareness and mental health event on Monday, Aug. 22. The event is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds. The 2nd annual “Ignite the Light” suicide awareness event will begin with a first...
Logan Library stays mobile during construction with the help of a grant
LOGAN — The American Rescue Plan Administration was passed by Congress on March 10, 2021 and signed into law the next day. As part of their pandemic response, they recently awarded the Logan Library a $15,000 Reach Out Grant. Library director Karen Clark talked about what that means for the library.
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan
NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
Trout and Berry Days continue a south Cache Valley tradition
PARADISE — Summer is not over yet, Paradise Trout and Berry Days just might be the unofficial wrap-up of the summer months, in Cache County anyway. Activities start Saturday, August 20th. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Mandi Felici and Vanessa Borges told us about this year’s...
Joyce Parson Larsen
September 21, 1930 – August 13, 2022 (age 91) Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her...
Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day
LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
REPLAY: Ridgeline Riverhawks at Stansbury Stallions football | Aug. 19, 2022
Ridgeline Football broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons & Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
USU offense needs new star to pair with Bonner, who can fill that role?
LOGAN – In Utah State’s quest to replicate its 2021 success and repeat as Mountain West champions, a greater portion of the weight falls upon the offense, which carried much of the same load a year ago in the title run. In USU’s three great seasons of the last decade (2012, 2018, 2021) a common denominator each time was a record-setting offense.
PHOTO GALLERY: Green Canyon 3, Spanish Fork 1 in girls soccer
Photos by Clint Allen / Additional information about Clint’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at clintallen.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. Visit http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies at Juan Diego Soaring Eagle football | Aug. 19, 2022
The Logan Grizzlies broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 pm. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Josh Anderson. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 610 AM / 102.1 FM KVNU and streamed here. To see which future games will...
