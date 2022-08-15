Read full article on original website
Bellevue Public Works Department Announces Lane Restrictions on Harlan Drive for Bridge Repairs
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on Harlan Drive will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Arboretum Drive and Betz Road beginning Monday, August 22, 2022. The entrance and exit ramps for Fort Crook Road will remain open to traffic during construction. The lane restrictions are expected to be in place for a period of approximately four months.
FPS provides update on facilities
Fremont Public Schools continues to move forward with plans for the $123 million bond issue that was passed by citizens in September 2021. FPS meets with. the BVH Design Team weekly, updating the Board of Education monthly, and updating the Board of Education Facilities Committee monthly. High School/CTE Project Update.
Stothert's plans for streetcar and police challenged
While backing much of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s latest budget, one of the state’s best known tax watchdogs is looking to slow down the city’s mega-millions streetcar plan. Those comments and more coming during the city council’s public hearing on the budget. Other critics opposed Stothert's...
Block Party in Bayliss Park makes its return to Council Bluffs on August 27
This is a free event with activities like such as games, face painting, and balloon art. It will take place at Bayliss Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on August 27.
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
Don’t fall for scams as changes are on the way in Medicare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many changes in health care coverage and cost are on the way after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law part of the deal is to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including cancer meds, blood thinners, and insulin.
Meet Sugar Snap, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Sugar Snap is a 1-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull Terrier mix, who she's been at the shelter since April. She starts out as bashful when she meets new people, but...
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse continued to urge caution in freshwaters as health officials await CDC confirmation of a child’s death they suspect was caused by a brain-eating amoeba from the Elkhorn River. “Now we know that it is here,” she said during...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city. The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be...
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
Child in Douglas County dies from a suspected 'brain-eating' amoeba
The Douglas County Health Department sent a news release on Wednesday afternoon about a local child who died this week from a suspected case of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).
Stothert to be out of town for 42 business days in 2022 by mid-September
Stothert will have been out of town for one of four days in 2022 after a trip to Italy. The trip is in part to further plans to solidify a sister city agreement.
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Cheap Eats: Gravy Train
"You've got to come here for the biscuits and gravy," Meghan McClarney chuckled. "There's at least two kinds of gravy to try, sometimes three or four."
Stolen Dog Heading Home to Cornhusker State
Detectives searching for stolen property found some furry contraband that will soon be heading to his rightful home. Gus the Yorkie dog was turned over to investigators while they were looking for stolen property at 29 Cedar St., Hallsboro. Joshua Alan Henrikson, 37 and Kaley Henrikson, 35, were arrested Aug. 5 on fugitive warrants from Cass County, Nebraska. The couple allegedly took silver, a firearm and Gus, then fled to Hallsboro, the sheriff’s office said.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Omaha Sports Academy founder sentenced to probation for embezzling nearly $400,000
OMAHA -- After pleading no contest to a reduced theft charge in an embezzlement scheme, the founder and former manager of the Omaha Sports Academy was sentenced Friday to four years of probation. Friends and family members filled the courtroom to support 49-year-old Robert Franzese, who was charged in 2021...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
