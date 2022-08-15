ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

bellevue.net

Bellevue Public Works Department Announces Lane Restrictions on Harlan Drive for Bridge Repairs

The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on Harlan Drive will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Arboretum Drive and Betz Road beginning Monday, August 22, 2022. The entrance and exit ramps for Fort Crook Road will remain open to traffic during construction. The lane restrictions are expected to be in place for a period of approximately four months.
BELLEVUE, NE
thebestmix1055.com

FPS provides update on facilities

Fremont Public Schools continues to move forward with plans for the $123 million bond issue that was passed by citizens in September 2021. FPS meets with. the BVH Design Team weekly, updating the Board of Education monthly, and updating the Board of Education Facilities Committee monthly. High School/CTE Project Update.
News Channel Nebraska

Stothert's plans for streetcar and police challenged

While backing much of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s latest budget, one of the state’s best known tax watchdogs is looking to slow down the city’s mega-millions streetcar plan. Those comments and more coming during the city council’s public hearing on the budget. Other critics opposed Stothert's...
OMAHA, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Don’t fall for scams as changes are on the way in Medicare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many changes in health care coverage and cost are on the way after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law part of the deal is to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including cancer meds, blood thinners, and insulin.
OMAHA, NE
Matt Walsh
Travel Maven

This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon

When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
WOWT

Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
OMAHA, NE
columbuscountynews.com

Stolen Dog Heading Home to Cornhusker State

Detectives searching for stolen property found some furry contraband that will soon be heading to his rightful home. Gus the Yorkie dog was turned over to investigators while they were looking for stolen property at 29 Cedar St., Hallsboro. Joshua Alan Henrikson, 37 and Kaley Henrikson, 35, were arrested Aug. 5 on fugitive warrants from Cass County, Nebraska. The couple allegedly took silver, a firearm and Gus, then fled to Hallsboro, the sheriff’s office said.
HALLSBORO, NC
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE

